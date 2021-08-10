Logo
PJ Masks Season Five Powers Up with More Feature Episodes Than Ever Before

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Action-Packed Series Enters Fifth Season with New Characters and Superpowers

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment One (eOne)'s hit preschool series PJ Masks returns for season five with the iconic trio, Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko, and epic new adventures. The new season premieres August 13 at 1:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Junior and DisneyNOW, followed by six consecutive weeks of premieres, and introduces new characters, superpowers, vehicles and more. With more feature episodes than ever before, this is a season PJ Masks fans won't want to miss.

Season five opens with an epic two-part, 22-minute special, Ninja Power Up, unveiling new hero powers and a powered-up HQ. Night Ninja kicks-off the episode by taking over HQ to steal all the heroes' powers from the PJ Crystal. To put a stop to Night Ninja's plan, Catboy, Owlette and Gekko transfer their powers to their PJ Pets to train as heroes. The mission is a success as the PJ Crystal releases power to give the PJ Masks brand new powers, along with a new powerful look for their HQ. The episode shines a light on the importance of teamwork and being a true hero.

Additionally, the show continues to welcome exciting new characters including:

  • Orticia: A spiky, territorial little girl with witchlike powers over plants! She declares the museum as her home and starts growing freaky plants.
  • Pirate Robot: A small metallic villainous robot, who wears a pirate hat and an eye patch. He has a "good" eye which can extend like a telescope and his hands can take form as culinary utensils!

Not only wiIl the trio be joined by new friends and baddies, season five also introduces new vehicles, such as the Spanner of the Skies pirate ship and a vehicle-chomping Gigantogarage! Preschoolers can pretend to join Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko on heroic adventures and be part of all the action and excitement of the PJ Masks world with Hasbro's collection of action figures, vehicles, dress-up items, and playsets (each sold separately). HERO ID technology recognizes Hasbro PJ Masks figures as heroes or villains and reacts with unique lights and sounds inspired by the show! Visit: www.walmart.com/ip/364471672 and www.amazon.com/dp/B08TFCD82Y.

Produced by eOne and Frog Box, in collaboration with the award-winning French animation studio TeamTO, along with Disney Junior and France 5, PJ Masks became a hit with TV viewers nationwide upon its U.S. premiere in September 2015. The first four seasons are available on Disney+ and Seasons 1-3 are available on Netflix.

About Entertainment One
Entertainment One Ltd. (eOne) is a talent-driven independent studio that specializes in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. As part of global play and entertainment company Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), eOne's expertise spans across film and television production and sales; production, distribution and brand management of kids and family properties; digital content; and immersive and live entertainment. Through its extensive reach and scale, and a deep commitment to high-quality entertainment, eOne unlocks the power and value of creativity.

eOne brings to market both original and existing content, sourcing IP from Hasbro's portfolio of 1500+ brands, and through a diversified network of creative partners and eOne companies.

Media Contact:
Maggie MacKenzie
[email protected]
Tel: (312) 929-0546

Entertainment_One_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG70034&sd=2021-08-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pj-masks-season-five-powers-up-with-more-feature-episodes-than-ever-before-301352066.html

SOURCE Entertainment One

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG70034&Transmission_Id=202108101011PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG70034&DateId=20210810
