Tautachrome: (OTC: TTCM) Matt Moneymaker of the TV Show "Finding Bigfoot" on Animal Planet, partners with Tautachrome to Utilize Tautachrome's ARknet Platform to Grow Citizen-Science Communities

ORO VALLEY, Ariz., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tautachrome ( TTCM), the developer of the ARknet Platform, today announced that Matt Moneymaker of the famous TV Show “Finding Bigfoot” on Animal Planet partners with ARknet to grow communities utilizing the platform for citizen-science.



While Tautachrome has been hard at work reinventing how the world verifies and uses images and video, Matt Moneymaker has been busy running investigations in cryptozoology— the study of undiscovered animal species.

At a time when so much internet social media posting is being marked as misinformation, or hoaxes, Tautachrome is teaming up with Matt Moneymaker, the person famously credited with debunking the "Georgia Bigfoot Body" hoax in the summer of 2008. Matt specializes in verifying the evidence and observations collected from eyewitnesses.

This unified intention of building global maps of interactive and verified sightings is not limited only to bigfoot communities. With Matt’s influence it will reach deeply into the UFO research community. The combined number of people deeply interested in these two activities is in the millions.

For the last three and a half decades, Matt Moneymaker has devoted his career to investigating eyewitness reports and collecting evidence pointing towards the existence of bigfoots. He is the highest-profile person in the bigfoot field research community -- the one who virtually began the community in the 1980s. His networking with witnesses and other field researchers across North America led to the hit TV series “Finding Bigfoot” beginning in 2011. Among bigfoot researchers he is also famous for obtaining the “Ohio Howl” recording in 1994 – the first recording of the howl of a big male sasquatch. In 1992, Matt was the first person to make a scientific presentation about the sounds of bigfoots. The presentation occurred at Rutgers University during the annual meeting of the International Society of Cryptozoology. He was also the first person to organize large-scale expeditions in America.

Matt has worked closely with TV channels producing several documentaries and TV series on the subject. His first documentary was “Sasquatch: Legend Meets Science” on the Discovery Channel. “Mysterious Encounters” was the first TV series he produced, and also the very first series about the bigfoot subject. He brought together the cast of Finding Bigfoot for its first season in 2011. The series ran for 100 episodes and still appears in re-runs on Animal Planet.

Founded by Matt in 1995, the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (BFRO) is now the oldest and largest organization of its kind—a virtual community of scientists, journalists, and specialists from diverse backgrounds. The researchers who compose the BFRO are engaged in projects, including field and laboratory investigations, designed to address various aspects of the bigfoot phenomenon. As a result of the education and experience of its members and the quality of their efforts, the BFRO is widely considered the most credible and respected citizen-science investigative network involved in the study of this subject.

Regarding the ARknet Platform, Matt commented, "It has been sorely obvious for years now that there needs to be a phone app to facilitate various types of ‘citizen science’ efforts and build communities around them, starting with two of the world’s great mysteries—Bigfoots and UFOs. There’s a zeitgeist for this right now.

"I was thrilled with the functionality that the ARknet app already provides in this regard. And the same ARknet tools can be used for many other crowd-sourced citizen science endeavors. I predict the UFO notification and reporting component alone coupled with our investigators’ validation process will make this app a must-have-app to have on your phone complete with an enthusiastic and well-connected community. It will become a cultural institution. Popular interest in its flagship components will never die.”

ARknet Platform architect Jordan Gray stated, "Besides being able to show how powerful the ARknet Platform notification and proximity alerting system can be, this is also a great opportunity to flex our easy-to-use mapping and path-tracking tools to pinpoint photographic other media capture locations and submit to on-platform investigators. This will be the first time we are expanding our User Generated Content (UGC) review team and is part of our deliberate and measured expansion. As other verticals join with ARknet in different areas of interest like ornithology (for birders), entomology (bug enthusiasts) more and more experts will become part of the ARknet Platform. The more experts ARknet brings on board with access to the same observational data, the more likely it is to discern what is true or to establish a ‘differential diagnosis’ if you will. There is infinitely more unknown about our universe than is known.”

David LaMountain, Tautachrome’s COO said today, “Along with millions of viewers around the world I’m personally a big fan of the Finding Bigfoot TV Series but I also can’t stress enough the importance of today’s announcement. The development of ARknet has reached the point where we can now routinely add influencer partnerships like this one leading to more and more communities of new users utilizing different and unique aspects of the ARknet Platform."

Dr. Jon N Leonard, Tautachrome’s CEO added, “Less than 2 months ago on June 25th, 2021 the US Congress released the findings of US Military investigations revealing the existence of a whole range of unsolved UFO sightings. With this release, the study of UFOs, historically disregarded as pseudo-science, suddenly came to be regarded as important science. Until ARknet, tools were not readily available that would enable scientists to study massive, decentralized, collective observations, documenting, authenticating and tracking such observations in an organized and effective way. With the ARknet Platform science can now utilize a new realm of useful, massively crowd-sourced, citizen-science activity. Tautachrome is proud to make this new realm possible with its ever-expanding ARknet Platform.”

Download ARknet for Android

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.honeycombarchive.arknet

Download ARknet for iOS

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/arknet/id1466870072

About Tautachrome, Inc: Tautachrome, Inc. ( TTCM, Financial) is an emerging growth company in the Internet applications space. The company has licenses, revolutionary patents, and patents pending in augmented reality, smartphone image authentication, and imagery-based social networking. The company is leveraging these technologies to develop privacy and security-based applications for global business and personal use.

