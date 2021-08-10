Shares of Eli Lilly Have Soared in Past 5 Years

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Shares of Eli Lilly Have Soared in Past 5 Years

Stock has gained nearly 80% in past year, 260% since 2016

Author's Avatar
Barry Cohen
Aug 10, 2021

Summary

  • About a third of Lilly's products are biotech therapies.
  • Roche is biggest biotechnology company in world.
  • Market forecasted to reach $950 billion by 2027.
Article's Main Image

Among the five largest biotechnology companies in the world, as measured by market capitalization, Eli Lilly and Co. (

LLY, Financial) has given shareholders the biggest bang for their buck. The stock of the Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant has climbed 78% in the past year and more than 260% since August 2016.

Eli Lilly, with a market value of $255.5 billion, was fourth among the top five companies with the biggest biotechnology businesses, according to Insider Monkey. It was the first pharma to use biotech processes, which the company applied to make the polio vaccine and human insulin in large quantities.

About one-third of Eli Lilly’s drugs are biotech therapies. To further its diabetes treatments, last month the company acquired Protomer Technologies in a deal valued at $1 billion. The stock is included in the portfolio of 55 hedge funds, good enough for the third-most among the five leading biotechs.

Wealth Daily reported that Acumen Research and Consulting expects the global biotech market to grow at a compound annual rate of about 15.5% from 2020 to 2027 and reach a market value of over $850.5 billion, bringing potentially large returns to investors who identify those companies most likely to bring innovative drugs to market.

Thanks to its Janssen subsidiary’s biotech business, Johnson & Johnson (

JNJ, Financial) earned the top spot with a market value of $457.3 billion. Janssen’s area of expertise is in monoclonal antibodies and is focused on six areas of treatment, including cancer and heart disease. The company’s purchase of Momenta Pharmaceuticals bolstered its autoimmune disorder treatments and gave it access to other of the company’s products.

1425153975832924160.png

Eighty-one hedge funds own Johnson & Johnson stock, the most among the top five. They have seen their investments jump 16% in the past year and 47% in the past five years. By comparison, the Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) has gained 24% during the past 12 months and 33% in the last five years.

The laggard in the group is Novartis AG (

NVS, Financial), whose shares have grown just 8% in the past year but have done substantially better since 2016, registering a gain of 30%.

Oakmark Global Fund sees better days ahead for Novartis. Insider Monkey reported that the fund, in its fourth-quarter 2020 investor letter, expressed optimism about the company’s prospects, pointing out that short-term problems provided “an attractive entry point to invest in a leading pharmaceutical franchise with compelling economics.” Oakmark thinks investors are completely overlooking Novartis’s strong pipeline and how well the company has done in developing new drugs.

Not everyone is so bullish on Novartis. The company, which has a market cap of $207 billion, is held by only 19 hedge funds, well off its high of 34.

Third on the list with a market cap of $257.3 billion is Pfizer Inc. (

PFE, Financial), a favorite of 65 hedge funds. The New York-based company’s shares have increased 28% in the past year and 44% in the past five.

Biotech forms the basis of the company’s research and manufacturing. Pfizer has become even more well known in the past year thanks to the Covid vaccine it developed in conjunction with BioNTech SE (

BNTX, Financial). To expand its role in biotech, Pfizer is investing up to $500 million in companies to continue its clinical development programs through the Pfizer Breakthrough Initiative.

Capturing the second spot on the list is Roche Holding AG (

RHHBY, Financial) with a market value just short of $343 billion. The Swiss company’s one- and five-year stock gains are 15% and 58%, respectively.

As measured by sales, Roche is the biggest biotech in the world. Brown Capital Management, for one, doesn’t think the company is a good buy, stating in an investor letter that it’s putting its money elsewhere, owing to the view that the company is “facing an uncertain growth path and pressure from generics in its mature drugs.”

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long LLY and JNJ.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment