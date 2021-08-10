Logo
Adagio Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 20,930,000 shares of common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 2,730,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $17.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering, before underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Adagio, are approximately $355.8 million. Adagio’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “ADGI.”

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Stifel and Guggenheim Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department; Jefferies LLC, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, by telephone at 877-821-7388 or by email at [email protected]; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at 415-364-2720, or by email at [email protected]; or Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at 212-518-9544, or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contacts

Media:
Dan Budwick, 1AB
[email protected]

Investor:
Monique Allaire, THRUST Strategic Communications
[email protected]

