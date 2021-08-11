Logo
Sunworks to Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on Friday August 13

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

ROSEVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today announced that will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 11, 2021 following the close of the market.

Gaylon Morris, Sunworks' Chief Executive Officer and Paul McDonnel, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and live webcast to review the results and provide a corporate update on Friday August 13, 2021 at 10 a.m. ET. To access the call, please dial 844-602-0380 (toll free) or 862-298-0970 and if requested, reference conference ID 42497. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of Sunworks' web site at https://ir.sunworksusa.com/.

Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for at least 90 days. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available from 7 p.m. ET on August 13, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 27, 2021 by dialing 877-481-4010 (United States) or 919-882-2331 (international) and using the passcode 42497.

About Sunworks, Inc.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) is a premier provider of high performance solar power systems. Sunworks is committed to quality business practices that exceed industry standards and uphold its ideals of ethics and safety. Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. The company strives to consistently deliver high quality, performance-oriented solutions for customers in a wide range of industries including residential, agricultural, commercial and industrial, federal, and public works. Sunworks' diverse, seasoned workforce includes distinguished veterans who bring a sense of pride, discipline, and professionalism to their interaction with customers. All Sunworks' employees uphold its guiding principles each day. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power. For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com and www.solcius.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Rob Fink
FNK IR
646.809.4048
[email protected]

SOURCE: Sunworks, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659214/Sunworks-to-Host-Second-Quarter-2021-Financial-Results-Conference-Call-on-Friday-August-13

img.ashx?id=659214

