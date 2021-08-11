Sunworks to Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on Friday August 13

ROSEVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today announced that will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 11, 2021 following the close of the market.

Gaylon Morris, Sunworks' Chief Executive Officer and Paul McDonnel, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and live webcast to review the results and provide a corporate update on Friday August 13, 2021 at 10 a.m. ET. To access the call, please dial 844-602-0380 (toll free) or 862-298-0970 and if requested, reference conference ID 42497. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of Sunworks' web site at https://ir.sunworksusa.com/.

Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for at least 90 days. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available from 7 p.m. ET on August 13, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 27, 2021 by dialing 877-481-4010 (United States) or 919-882-2331 (international) and using the passcode 42497.

