Aben Resources Ltd Commences 2021 Reconnaissance and Field Work at the Forrest Kerr Project and Closes Financing

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN) ( ABNAF) (Frankfurt: E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has initiated a reconnaissance and field work program at its 100% owned Forrest Kerr Project in BC’s Golden Triangle. The 2021 program will consist of additional mapping and sampling in specifically identified areas of the property that have had limited coverage to date and in areas of interest as the property’s extensive data base dictates. This program is designed to generate additional drill targets and to further the understanding of the geologic processes that have taken place and are the cause of the gold emplacement in the North and South Boundary Valley of the Forrest Kerr Property.

The areas of interest this year will be to the North and South of the Boundary zones. Minimal exploration has been conducted in the 3.5km-long Boundary-Marcasite corridor to the north of the North Boundary High-grade Zone despite the presence of high-grade precious metal values on surface. And to the south, very limited surface work has been conducted south of the South Boundary mineralized corridor, although discovery potential is high as this area overlies the regional-scale Forrest Kerr Fault Zone and other associated structures.

Flow-Through Financing

Further, the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement financing for total gross proceeds of CAD $175,000 (the “Placement”).

The Company has allotted and issued 2,500,000 flow-through units (the “FT Units”) at a price of CAD $0.07 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit is comprised of one flow-through common share and one-half of one transferable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one non-flow through common share for a period of two (2) years at a price of CAD $0.10 per share.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Placement towards exploration on its Forrest Kerr Gold Project, British Columbia. All securities issued under the Placement will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period expiring December 12, 2021. The Placement remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company.

Forrest Kerr Gold Project, Golden Triangle, BC claims map:
https://abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4087/abn_forrest_kerr_project_map.pdf

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN), visit our Company’s web site at www.abenresources.com.

ABEN RESOURCES LTD.

“Jim Pettit”
______________________
JAMES G. PETTIT
President & CEO

For further information contact:
Aben Resources Ltd.
Telephone: 604-416-2978
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: [email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

