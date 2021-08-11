OMNIQ's AI Systems to be deployed at the Border Check Point between Israel & Jordan

omniQ’s AI Vehicle Recognition technology identifies vehicles and enable proactive smart decisions



omniQ’s AI Homeland Security solutions are already deployed in foreign Ministry of Defense Head Quarters, foreign military bases, in sensitive zones in the Middle East and in Eastern Asia.

omniQ’s AI uses patented Neural Network algorithms that imitate the human brain for pattern recognition enabling smart and quick decision-making.

Order follows recent winnings at The Cypress College in California, Israel’s largest seaport, Georgia State University, the City of Watkinsville, Georgia, Philadelphia International Airport and at the Campus of a Multibillion-dollar Medical Center.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. ( OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT - based solutions, announced today it has received an order to deploy its AI-based machine vision solution at the border checkpoint between Israel and Jordan.

OMNIQ’s AI-based machine vision VRS solution uses patented Neural Network algorithms that imitate human brains for pattern recognition enabling smart and quick decision-making. More than 17,000 OMNIQ AI-based machine vision sensors are installed worldwide, including approximately 7,000 in the U.S. Q Shield™ is founded on patented features like identification of make and color combined with superior accuracy based on sophisticated algorithm and machine learning.

“This order to deploy our AI technology in a sensitive spot between Israel and Jordan is an additional vote of confidence from one of the most demanding authorities in the world. This passage, which opened after signing the peace agreement between Israel and Jordan in 1994, is the main passage point between Israel and Jordan. The momentum in the market acceptance for our AI based solution continues with our recent winnings for Homeland Security, Parking and Smart Campus management projects,” said Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ. “This reassurance of the quality and innovation of our solution follows a recent stream of awards to deploy our AI solutions at the Cypress College in California, the Georgia State University, in the City of Watkinsville, Georgia, in the Philadelphia International Airport and in a Multibillion dollar Medical Center. Our recent acquisition of Dangot Computers adds capabilities to the omniQ offering. Such that expands our solutions further and serves our existing and new customers better. Dangot Computers is a pioneer in bringing automation to Enterprise’s operations, restaurants, hospitals, logistic centers and retailers. Recently, we announced the winning of a purchase order for self ordering kiosks for the largest Coffee Chain in Israel with a few branches in North America. Forbes magazine projects that the Self Ordering market can reach $30.8B by 20241.”

About OMNIQ Corp.

OMNIQ Corp. ( OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.

OMNIQ’s customers include government agencies and leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since 2014, annual revenues have grown to more than $50 million from clients in the USA and abroad.

The Company currently addresses several billion-dollar markets, including the Global Safe City market, forecast to grow to $29 billion by 2022, and the Ticketless Safe Parking market, forecast to grow to $5.2 billion by 2023. For more information, visit www.omniq.com.

