Therapeutic Solutions International Reports Superior Neurogenesis Induction in Animal Model of Viral Induced Cognitive Dysfunction Compared to other Stem Cell Types

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Recent Data Suggests Possibility of Using JadiCells™ in Prevention of COVID-19 Associated Neurological Adverse Effects

PR Newswire

ELK CITY, Idaho, Aug. 11, 2021

ELK CITY, Idaho, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), reported today new data and a patent filing describing the superior ability of JadiCell™ adult stem cells to other stem cell types in terms of stimulating production of new brain cells in an animal model of inflammation. The process of producing new brain cells is termed "neurogenesis" and is an active area of research for the Company.

"We saw that increasing doses of double stranded RNA, which mimics viral induced inflammation, was associated with decreased neurogenesis, which is to be expected. Shockingly, out of the stem cells tested, only the JadiCells were capable of stimulating neurogenesis under conditions of inflammation" stated Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. "These data suggest the possibility that JadiCells may be useful not only for patients with acute COVID-19, which we will test in our upcoming clinical trial, but may also have the potential to fight the long-term consequence of this infection."

"We are eager to explore collaborations with other neurological companies. One interesting thing about the filed patent was the embodiment of combining JadiCells with various existing drugs such as oxytocin, human chorionic growth hormone, and SSRIs" said Famela Ramos, Vice President of Business Development for the Company.

In previous studies the Company has demonstrated the superior activity of JadiCell™ to other types of stem cells including bone marrow, adipose, cord blood, and placenta. Furthermore, the JadiCell™ was shown to be 100% effective in saving the lives of COVID-19 patients under the age of 85 in a double-blind placebo controlled clinical trial with patients in the ICU on a ventilator. In patients over the age of 85 the survival rate was 91%1.

"Given we are getting closer to starting our Phase I/II CTE2 and our Phase III COVID trial, the validation that our cells are more potent than other adult stem cells for the brain is very promising" said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company and co-inventor. "We are enthusiastic about the success of the JadiCells because of the following characteristics: a) long history of safety data; b) what appears to be superior efficacy data as compared to other stem cells in preclinical models; c) low cost of production; and d) promising human data."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.
Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

1Therapeutic Solutions International Receives FDA Clearance to Initiate Phase III Pivotal Registration Trial for JadiCell™ Universal Donor COVID-19 Therapy
2 Therapeutic Solutions International Completes FDA Requested Studies to Initiate JadiCell™ Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) Clinical Trial

[email protected]

SOURCE Therapeutic Solutions International

