CompuCom Enhances Relationship with Microsoft to Advance the Digital Workplace Evolution

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

CompuCom, a managed services provider and wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), announced today that it has become a Certified Microsoft Authorized Service Provider empowered to provide digital workplace support for Microsoft’s expanding line of enterprise-ready Surface devices.

CompuCom already supports the purchase, deployment, management and maintenance of Windows 10, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft Azure Active Directory, and Windows Server 2019. With today’s announcement, it is expanding its lifecycle support solution portfolio to include hardware repair, refurbish, and recycle services for Surface devices.

CompuCom joins a select group of Microsoft resellers authorized to provide repair services for Surface laptops including the Surface Pro 7+, Surface Pro 7, Surface Go 2, Surface Pro X Sq1 and Sq2 and the Microsoft Laptop 3 13” and 15”.

“Our long-term relationship with Microsoft enables us to deliver first-class end-user experiences across a variety of Microsoft solutions,” said CompuCom President Mick Slattery. “As the surge in hybrid workplace scenarios increases, customers are asking for our assistance to digitally empower their employees with cost effective and scalable 24/7 anytime and anywhere support.”

Today organizations are contending with the challenges associated with the proliferation of new technologies all while adjusting to a new normal. In some cases, these ongoing changes are directly at odds with traditional workplace scenarios highlighting concerns such as endpoint security outside the corporate network as well as providing endpoint support to a distributed workforce. CompuCom, with over 30 years of experience, remains uniquely positioned to deliver some of the best partner-provided Microsoft hardware support capabilities helping to answer many of these challenges.

“We recognize a great customer experience hinges on a great employee experience, which means investing in technology that drives simplicity, reliability, resiliency, and nimbleness for employees regardless of where they work,” said CompuCom Vice President of Infrastructure and Cyber Security Capabilities Stephen Gorham. “We are excited that Microsoft has chosen us to fast track the future of work for their customers through our employee-centric digital workplace support services.”

About CompuCom

CompuCom is a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,100 stores. CompuCom provides end-to-end managed workplace services, infrastructure modernization and digital consulting to enable the digital workplace for enterprise, midsize and small businesses. For more information, visit compucom.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005169/en/

