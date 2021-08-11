Dow named for first time to the Seramount Inclusion Index

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Dow named for first time to the Seramount Inclusion Index

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MIDLAND, Mich., Aug. 11, 2021

MIDLAND, Mich., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: DOW) has been named to Seramount's 2021 Inclusion Index (formerly known as the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index). This is the first year Dow was recognized on the list which includes a total of 45 organizations recognized for creating an inclusive workplace.

The_Dow_Chemical_Company_Logo.jpg

The Inclusion Index helps organizations understand trends and gaps in demographic representation, creates a road map to drive internal change, and identifies diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) solutions to close the gaps.

"Being named to Seramount's 2021 Inclusion Index is a testament to our Company's dedication to creating an inclusive workplace – one that appreciates the unique contributions of all its people," said Karen S. Carter, chief human resources officer and chief inclusion officer. "It also reminds us the value of being transparent about our progress, where we still have more work to do and holding ourselves accountable."

Organizations, including Dow, voluntarily provided data and were measured in three key areas:

  • best practices in the recruitment, retention, and advancement of people from historically underrepresented groups—women, racial/ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ people;
  • inclusive corporate culture, including leadership accountability;
  • demographics of diversity for women and racial/ethnic minorities; and
  • how organizations are addressing racism – a new addition to the survey this year.

A total of 193 organizations applied to participate in Seramount's 2021 Inclusion Index. Results reveal opportunities for all organizations to target their diversity and inclusion efforts for greater effectiveness.

Earlier this year, Dow earned a place on the Great Place to Work® and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list and on the Bloomberg Equality Index, both also for the first time.

Visit Dow's website for additional information on the Company's commitment to inclusion and diversity and to explore Dow's 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance report "Intersections."

About Dow
Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company, with a purpose to deliver a sustainable future for the world through our materials science expertise and collaboration with our partners. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer care. Dow operates 106 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $39 billion in 2020. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

Kyle Bandlow
+1.989.638.2417
[email protected]

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DowNewsroom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dow/
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/dow-chemical
Instagram: http://instagram.com/dow_official

favicon.png?sn=DC71940&sd=2021-08-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dow-named-for-first-time-to-the-seramount-inclusion-index-301353278.html

SOURCE The Dow Chemical Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DC71940&Transmission_Id=202108110907PR_NEWS_USPR_____DC71940&DateId=20210811
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment