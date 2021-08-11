Logo
CSU posts net income record high for a second quarter

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 11, 2021

Bottom line of R$14.9 million is due to digital transformation made by the company in payment means and customer experience

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CSU (CARD3:BZ), a leading company in the Brazilian market in state-of-the-art technological solutions for payment means, customer experience and clients' loyalty and incentives, discloses the results of the second quarter of 2021, with records in main indicators: net revenue of R$130.5 million, EBITDA of R$39.2 million, with consolidated EBITDA margin of 30.0%, and net income of R$14.9 million. Such figures are higher, respectively, by 16.9%, 25.2% and 33.2% over the same quarter of 2020.

For Mr. Ricardo Leite, Investor Relations Officer, "the initiatives focused on innovation, technology and digital transformation implemented by CSU were important for the construction of the growing cycle of results in the last couple of years, with EBITDA expansion in both units."

Regarding the highlights per unit, at CSU.CardSystem, which has state-of-the-art technological solutions for payment means, there was a 32.5% growth in EBITDA over the same period last year, reaching record of R$31.1 million, with record EBITDA margin of 49.1%. At CSU.Contact, which offers complete customer experience solutions, there was a 3.6% growth in EBITDA over the same quarter 2020, reaching R$8.1 million, the highest value for a second quarter, with 12.1% EBITDA margin.

CSU was effective in major initiatives focused on innovation, technology and digital transformation of the Company and its clients, with the certification to act as a BIN Sponsor of Mastercard network, with the first client in implementation phase; the conquest of Banco PSA, from Stellantis, as a new loyalty client in the MarketSystem division; and a contract signed with a fintech as the first client of the Hybrid Processing Platform in cloud environment.

"We also completed the implementation of Banco Mercantil as the first card issuer of Elo network and Technisys core banking for the operationalization of the entire payment cycle in digital accounts in the BaaS (Banking as a Service) business, Blue C Technology. The new unit, launched in June to provide 100% digital financial solutions for companies of from several segments and sizes looking to enter the embedded finance competition via state- of-the-art technology and white label model," emphasizes Mr. Leite.

Finally, the good performance of the quarter made it possible to announce the distribution to investors of R$3.0 million of interest on own capital, totaling R$5.8 million for the first half of 2021, reaffirming the delivery of a portion of the profit associated with the evolution of the results. "We were able to continue the growing cycle of revenue and expansion of profitability started in 2019, renewing records and investing in innovative solutions to help our clients in their demands for digital transformation," concludes the executive.

About CSU. Founded in 1992, CSU is a leading company in the Brazilian market in state-of-the-art technological solutions for payment means, customer experience and clients' loyalty and incentives. It has about 6,000 employees in the São Paulo, Barueri, Recife and Belo Horizonte offices. Acting in a pioneering manner, it was the first company in its segment to go public in B3, in 2006, joining the highest level of corporate governance, the Novo Mercado, under the ticker CARD3.

favicon.png?sn=SP72201&sd=2021-08-11 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/csu-posts-net-income-record-high-for-a-second-quarter-301353399.html

SOURCE CSU

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SP72201&Transmission_Id=202108111056PR_NEWS_USPR_____SP72201&DateId=20210811

