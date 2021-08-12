Maxar Adds Two New Customers to Its Rapid Access Program for On-Demand Satellite Imagery Tasking

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR, Financial) ( TSX:MAXR, Financial), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced two new customers signed multi-million-dollar contracts to subscribe to its Rapid Access Program (RAP), including the first customer for RAP in Latin America.

RAP provides customers with a secure web interface to virtually task Maxar’s high-resolution satellites through on-demand access windows. Maxar delivers high-resolution imagery within hours of collection due to streamlined processing and dissemination. By using cloud-based ground stations, RAP decreases the cost of actionable intelligence for our customers with accelerated speed and control. RAP customers also have high priority tasking on Maxar satellites, critical for urgent mission requirements. When Maxar’s next-generation WorldView+Legion satellites are on orbit and operational, RAP customers will be among the first to be able to task them to collect 30 cm class imagery.

“Maxar’s Rapid Access Program provides customers with assured access to task our satellites without the need for a physical ground station,” said Tony Frazier, Maxar’s Executive Vice President of Global Field Operations. “This lower barrier to entry for tasking provides opportunities for Maxar to serve our RAP customers with the high-quality imagery that they have come to depend on while offering them greater autonomy in tasking the most agile satellites on orbit. Maxar is grateful to be a strategic partner in these customers’ missions, enabling them to make critical decisions and save lives, resources and time.”

National Institute of Aeronautics and Space of Indonesia (LAPAN) is Maxar’s second RAP customer in the Asia-Pacific region. LAPAN will task Maxar’s high-resolution satellite imagery to accelerate mapping missions in Indonesia, including land certification, industrial priority zones and special economic zones. Additionally, LAPAN will receive Maxar’s 15+cm+high-definition+%28HD%29+imagery%2C which is created by applying Maxar's proprietary HD technology to the company’s native 30 cm class imagery, resulting in superior visual clarity and utility.

“LAPAN is excited to start tasking the Maxar constellation for our mapping missions,” said Dedi Irawadi, Acting Director of Remote Sensing Technology and Data Center at LAPAN. “Having assured access via RAP to collect imagery of the areas we’re focused on and receiving 15 cm HD imagery will enable our analysts to create actionable intelligence on faster timelines.”

The Colombian+Air+Force is the second new RAP customer and the first international defense organization in Latin America to partner with Maxar in the program. The customer will use RAP for mission planning and monitoring areas of interest. The contract also includes access to Maxar’s SecureWatch subscription service for on-demand access to more than 125 petabytes of Maxar’s high-resolution satellite data and analytics. The customer will integrate SecureWatch into their analysts’ workflows to enable surveillance and monitoring of national territory and the environment. By tasking new, high-resolution satellite imagery through the RAP and viewing it in context via SecureWatch, Colombia will benefit from space-based information as a strategic tool for national sovereignty.

