Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS) Expanding its Blockchain Business to Engage in Cryptocurrency Mining

ZHUHAI, China, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) ("Powerbridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Powerbridge plans to invest and engage in the cryptocurrency mining for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) with planned operations globally. The Company has assembled a team of industry veterans in cryptocurrency and technology to support the development and growth of its digital asset business.

Stewart Lor, President and Chief Financial Offer commented: We are optimistic about the positive outlook of the cryptocurrency market. Our initiative to engage in crypto mining is an important part of our overall blockchain strategy. We strive to continually build a clean energy based BTC and ETH mining network globally. We believe our crypto mining business will generate valuable digital assets that help accelerate the Company's growth.

ABOUT POWERBRIDGE

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd., a Nasdaq listed technology company is primarily engaged in providing SaaS solutions (Powerbridge SaaS) and Blockchain applications (Powerbridge Blockchain). Powerbridge Blockchain consists of BTC and ETC cryptocurrency mining, IPFS distributed network services, and industry specific blockchain applications. Powerbridge SaaS integrates AI, big data, and IoT technologies to provide SaaS platforms for global trade and cross-border e-commerce, supply chain, data intelligence and IoT applications.

