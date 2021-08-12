RADCOM Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Eyal Harari, RADCOM's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We ended the second quarter with revenues of $9.8 million, which represents an eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth. We continued to execute the Company strategy and invest in our advanced 5G cloud technology as we engage in a significantly higher number of sales opportunities. Additionally, we secured several meaningful orders from our existing customer base during the quarter, increasing our visibility into the second half of 2021.

"As announced in May, we were selected by a top-tier LATAM operator during the second quarter to provide our assurance platform – RADCOM ACE. This order covers the operator's 4G network with the expectation of expanding to their 5G network in the future. We continue to see increased momentum in the 5G market worldwide, with more and more operators launching initial 5G services and tender processes looking for 5G assurance.

"Last week, we introduced an innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution as part of RADCOM ACE, as we continue to advance our cloud technology while expanding our 5G assurance capabilities and enhancing our AI-driven insights. Our AI solution analyzes millions of data sessions in real-time and can reveal underlying network faults not otherwise quickly identified in 5G networks. This helps operators overcome the challenges of operating complex networks and helps ensure the quality of revenue-generating 5G services.

"5G is at the early stages of the journey, but it's an exciting time to be in the telecom industry. 5G momentum is building, which we believe will create additional growth opportunities. We are already engaged in multiple opportunities at different stages of the sales cycle and work within the 5G ecosystem to increase our pipeline. As more operators transition to 5G, we expect the demand for next-generation assurance solutions to increase."

Based on our current visibility, we reiterate the full year 2021 revenue guidance of $39-41 million.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues for the second quarter were $9.8 million , compared to $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2020

, compared to in the second quarter of 2020 GAAP net loss for the second quarter was $1.1 million , or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $0.2 million , or $0.01 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020, resulting from increased investment in research and development as well as sales and marketing

, or per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of , or per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020, resulting from increased investment in research and development as well as sales and marketing Non-GAAP net loss for the period was $0.3 million , or a loss of $0.02 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $0.2 million , or an income of $0.02 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020

, or a loss of per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of , or an income of per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020 As of June 30, 2021 , the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $64.9 million , and no debt

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting and cutting edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release

RADCOM Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended

Six months ended June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues $9,756

$9,159

$18,896

$17,487 Cost of revenues 2,466

2,143

4,833

5,252 Gross profit 7,290

7,016

14,063

12,235 Research and development, gross 5,226

4,710

10,330

9,500 Less - royalty-bearing participation 70

572

138

572 Research and development, net 5,156

4,138

10,192

8,928 Sales and marketing 2,566

2,281

5,156

4,734 General and administrative 1,007

906

2,000

1,929 Total operating expenses 8,729

7,325

17,348

15,591 Operating loss (1,439)

(309)

(3,285)

(3,356) Financial income, net 382

150

500

320 Loss before taxes on income (1,057)

(159)

(2,785)

(3,036) Taxes on income (40)

(21)

(58)

(53)















Net loss ($1,097)

($180)

($2,843)

($3,089)















Basic and diluted net loss per ($0.08)

($0.01)

($0.20)

($0.22) ordinary share

14,131,634

13,930,021

14,089,010

13,902,927 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share



















RADCOM LTD. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information Unaudited (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

















Three months ended

Six months ended June 30, June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 GAAP gross profit $7,290

$7,016

$14,063

$12,235 Stock-based compensation 38

14

82

42 Non-GAAP gross profit $7,328

$7,030

$14,145

$12,277

$5,156

$4,138

$10,192

$8,928 GAAP research and development, net Stock-based compensation 324

251

593

418 Non-GAAP research and development, net $4,832

$3,887

$9,599

$8,510

$2,566

$2,281

$5,156

$4,734 GAAP sales and marketing Stock-based compensation 265

44

484

187 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $2,301

$2,237

$4,672

$4,547

$1,007

$906

$2,000

$1,929 GAAP general and administrative Stock-based compensation 166

102

349

287 Non-GAAP general and administrative $841

$804

$1,651

$1,642

$8,729

$7,325

$17,348

$15,591 GAAP total operating expenses Stock-based compensation 755

397

1,426

892 Non-GAAP total operating expenses $7,974

$6,928

$15,922

$14,699

($1,439)

($309)

($3,285)

($3,356) GAAP operating loss Stock-based compensation 793

411

1,508

934 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) ($646)

$102

($1,777)

($2,422)

($1,057)

($159)

($2,785)

($3,036) GAAP loss before taxes on income Stock-based compensation 793

411

1,508

934 Non-GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income ($264)

$252

($1,277)

($2,102)

($1,097)

($180)

($2,843)

($3,089) GAAP net loss Stock-based compensation 793

411

1,508

934 Non-GAAP net income (loss) ($304)

$231

($1,335)

($2,155)

($0.08)

($0.01)

($0.20)

($0.22) GAAP net loss per diluted share Stock-based compensation 0.06

0.03

0.11

0.07 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share ($0.02)

$0.02

($0.09)

($0.15)















Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share 14,131,634

14,329,385

14,089,010

13,902,927

















RADCOM Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (thousands of U.S. dollars)

As of

As of

June 30,

December 31, 2021 2020

(unaudited)

(audited) Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $6,696

$13,548 Short-term bank deposits 58,162

55,413 Trade receivables, net 13,604

12,446 Inventories 876

540 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,628

1,437

80,966

83,384 Total Current Assets







Non-Current Assets





Severance pay fund 3,861

3,814 Other long-term receivables 1,584

2,185 Property and equipment, net 1,256

1,311 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,361

2,945

9,062

10,255 Total Non-Current Assets







Total Assets $90,028

$93,639







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current Liabilities





Trade payables $2,045

$1,592 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 1,309

3,149 Employee and payroll accruals 4,391

4,414 Operating lease liabilities 962

1,028 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 4,678

4,721

13,385

12,725 Total Current Liabilities







Non-Current Liabilities





Deferred revenues -

26 Accrued severance pay 4,437

4,473 Operating lease liabilities 1,467

2,008 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 78

209

5,982

6,716 Total Non-Current Liabilities







Total Liabilities $19,367

$21,620







Shareholders' Equity





Share capital $667

$657 Additional paid-in capital 141,627

140,129 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,685)

(2,662) Accumulated deficit (68,948)

(66,105)







Total Shareholders' Equity 70,661

72,019

$90,028

$93,639 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









