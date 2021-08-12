RADCOM Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

- Second-quarter revenues of $9.8 million
- Eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth
- Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits of $64.9 million and no debt
- Reiterates 2021 revenue guidance range of $39-$41 million
TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 12, 2021
TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Eyal Harari, RADCOM's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We ended the second quarter with revenues of $9.8 million, which represents an eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth. We continued to execute the Company strategy and invest in our advanced 5G cloud technology as we engage in a significantly higher number of sales opportunities. Additionally, we secured several meaningful orders from our existing customer base during the quarter, increasing our visibility into the second half of 2021.
"As announced in May, we were selected by a top-tier LATAM operator during the second quarter to provide our assurance platform – RADCOM ACE. This order covers the operator's 4G network with the expectation of expanding to their 5G network in the future. We continue to see increased momentum in the 5G market worldwide, with more and more operators launching initial 5G services and tender processes looking for 5G assurance.
"Last week, we introduced an innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution as part of RADCOM ACE, as we continue to advance our cloud technology while expanding our 5G assurance capabilities and enhancing our AI-driven insights. Our AI solution analyzes millions of data sessions in real-time and can reveal underlying network faults not otherwise quickly identified in 5G networks. This helps operators overcome the challenges of operating complex networks and helps ensure the quality of revenue-generating 5G services.
"5G is at the early stages of the journey, but it's an exciting time to be in the telecom industry. 5G momentum is building, which we believe will create additional growth opportunities. We are already engaged in multiple opportunities at different stages of the sales cycle and work within the 5G ecosystem to increase our pipeline. As more operators transition to 5G, we expect the demand for next-generation assurance solutions to increase."
Based on our current visibility, we reiterate the full year 2021 revenue guidance of $39-41 million.
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:
- Total revenues for the second quarter were $9.8 million, compared to $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2020
- GAAP net loss for the second quarter was $1.1 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020, resulting from increased investment in research and development as well as sales and marketing
- Non-GAAP net loss for the period was $0.3 million, or a loss of $0.02 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $0.2 million, or an income of $0.02 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020
- As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $64.9 million, and no debt
About RADCOM
RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting and cutting edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release
Non-GAAP Information
Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. By excluding non-cash stock-based compensation that has been expensed in accordance with ASC Topic 718, the Company's non-GAAP results provide information to both management and investors that is useful in assessing the Company's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing the Company's results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "'believe,"" may," "might," " potential," "anticipate," "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its sales opportunities, increasing its visibility into the second half of 2021, its potential expansion with a top-tier LATAM operator, increased momentum in the 5G market worldwide, expanding its 5G assurance capabilities and enhancing its AI-driven insights, its growth opportunities and pipeline, the demand for next-generation assurance solutions built for the cloud and 5G-ready and its revenue guidance, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in the demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.
RADCOM Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Unaudited
(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues
$9,756
$9,159
$18,896
$17,487
Cost of revenues
2,466
2,143
4,833
5,252
Gross profit
7,290
7,016
14,063
12,235
Research and development, gross
5,226
4,710
10,330
9,500
Less - royalty-bearing participation
70
572
138
572
Research and development, net
5,156
4,138
10,192
8,928
Sales and marketing
2,566
2,281
5,156
4,734
General and administrative
1,007
906
2,000
1,929
Total operating expenses
8,729
7,325
17,348
15,591
Operating loss
(1,439)
(309)
(3,285)
(3,356)
Financial income, net
382
150
500
320
Loss before taxes on income
(1,057)
(159)
(2,785)
(3,036)
Taxes on income
(40)
(21)
(58)
(53)
Net loss
($1,097)
($180)
($2,843)
($3,089)
Basic and diluted net loss per
($0.08)
($0.01)
($0.20)
($0.22)
ordinary share
14,131,634
13,930,021
14,089,010
13,902,927
Weighted average number of
ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share
RADCOM LTD.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
Unaudited
(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP gross profit
$7,290
$7,016
$14,063
$12,235
Stock-based compensation
38
14
82
42
Non-GAAP gross profit
$7,328
$7,030
$14,145
$12,277
$5,156
$4,138
$10,192
$8,928
GAAP research and development, net
Stock-based compensation
324
251
593
418
Non-GAAP research and development, net
$4,832
$3,887
$9,599
$8,510
$2,566
$2,281
$5,156
$4,734
GAAP sales and marketing
Stock-based compensation
265
44
484
187
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
$2,301
$2,237
$4,672
$4,547
$1,007
$906
$2,000
$1,929
GAAP general and administrative
Stock-based compensation
166
102
349
287
Non-GAAP general and administrative
$841
$804
$1,651
$1,642
$8,729
$7,325
$17,348
$15,591
GAAP total operating expenses
Stock-based compensation
755
397
1,426
892
Non-GAAP total operating expenses
$7,974
$6,928
$15,922
$14,699
($1,439)
($309)
($3,285)
($3,356)
GAAP operating loss
Stock-based compensation
793
411
1,508
934
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
($646)
$102
($1,777)
($2,422)
($1,057)
($159)
($2,785)
($3,036)
GAAP loss before taxes on income
Stock-based compensation
793
411
1,508
934
Non-GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income
($264)
$252
($1,277)
($2,102)
($1,097)
($180)
($2,843)
($3,089)
GAAP net loss
Stock-based compensation
793
411
1,508
934
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
($304)
$231
($1,335)
($2,155)
($0.08)
($0.01)
($0.20)
($0.22)
GAAP net loss per diluted share
Stock-based compensation
0.06
0.03
0.11
0.07
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share
($0.02)
$0.02
($0.09)
($0.15)
Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share
14,131,634
14,329,385
14,089,010
13,902,927
RADCOM Ltd.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(thousands of U.S. dollars)
As of
As of
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(audited)
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$6,696
$13,548
Short-term bank deposits
58,162
55,413
Trade receivables, net
13,604
12,446
Inventories
876
540
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
1,628
1,437
80,966
83,384
Total Current Assets
Non-Current Assets
Severance pay fund
3,861
3,814
Other long-term receivables
1,584
2,185
Property and equipment, net
1,256
1,311
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,361
2,945
9,062
10,255
Total Non-Current Assets
Total Assets
$90,028
$93,639
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
Trade payables
$2,045
$1,592
Deferred revenues and advances from customers
1,309
3,149
Employee and payroll accruals
4,391
4,414
Operating lease liabilities
962
1,028
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
4,678
4,721
13,385
12,725
Total Current Liabilities
Non-Current Liabilities
Deferred revenues
-
26
Accrued severance pay
4,437
4,473
Operating lease liabilities
1,467
2,008
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
78
209
5,982
6,716
Total Non-Current Liabilities
Total Liabilities
$19,367
$21,620
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
$667
$657
Additional paid-in capital
141,627
140,129
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,685)
(2,662)
Accumulated deficit
(68,948)
(66,105)
Total Shareholders' Equity
70,661
72,019
$90,028
$93,639
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radcom-reports-second-quarter-2021-results-301354194.html
SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.
