Veritone "AI Object Notation" Media Type Simplifies the Storage and Transmission of Cognitive AI Data

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Veritone%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE%26trade%3B, today announced that the Veritone-invented AI Object Notation (AION) has been registered as a standard internet media type for the storage and transmission of cognitive AI data by the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA). Veritone expects the publicly available AION media type, which simplifies AI development and deployment, will increase enterprise adoption of aiWARE and accelerate the deployment of AI-powered solutions by MLOps and ModelOps teams.

  • The media type is application/vnd.veritone.aion+json
  • The official file extension is .aion as well as .json
  • The specification can be found on the IANA+Media+Types+list (search for “Veritone”)

Enterprise AI Leaders responsible for IT, MLOps, ModelOps, ML, Data Science, or Digital Transformation spend significant time, money, and resources building and deploying bespoke AI models, each with different vendor APIs, in order to extract information and insight from hard-to-reach unstructured content such as video, images, audio, text, and data. Veritone has solved this API diversity problem through the formalization of a unifying, standard way to describe any object or data discovered by AI cognition.

“AI Object Notation provides a universal way to access AI models, so whether vendor A, B, or C is used for speech transcription, for example, developers need only develop integrations once and will have access to all the models,” said Al Brown, senior vice president of Engineering at Veritone.

Unlike other AI platforms or point solutions that require programming to only their AI models, aiWARE enables developers to program to this single media type across hundreds of best-of-breed, ready-to-deploy AI models from many vendors--accelerating time to value and requiring no re-programming when underlying model APIs change.

"AI Object Notation reflects our commitment to a true AI operating system that accelerates the operationalization of AI and ML across the enterprise," said Chad Steelberg, Veritone CEO. "With the recent public registration of this cognitive AI media type, developers can trust Veritone to make their lives easier with a universal way to program to any AI model deployed on the aiWARE platform or anywhere this media type is used."

aiWARE orchestrates a diverse ecosystem of hundreds of ready-to-deploy machine learning models to transform audio, video, text, and other data sources into actionable intelligence, at scale. With aiWARE, organizations can rapidly deploy and scale AI within their applications and business processes, enabling IT leaders to operationalize AI across the enterprise. They can use aiWARE and the low-code Automate Studio workflow tool to easily train, evaluate, integrate, deploy, and monitor AI models to automate content insight for any departmental need. With aiWARE, enterprises can adopt an enterprise-wide AI strategy by developing on a single platform across cognitive capabilities to achieve faster time-to-value for all their AI initiatives.

Visit the Veritone+website to learn more.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company’s proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company’s AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and has offices in California and London. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Veritone's aiWARE operating system, its capabilities, and the expected benefits to customers. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210812005240r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005240/en/

