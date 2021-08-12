Kaizen Approach Transforms Security With Citrix® Secure Access Solutions

Applications, data and people are the most valued assets of any organization and must be protected at all costs. But security can’t get in the way of work getting done. It’s a delicate balancing act. As a leading provider of security consulting services to government and commercial customers, Kaizen+Approach recognizes this. And the firm is adjusting its playbook to better manage it. Leveraging cloud-delivered digital+workspace and secure+access+solutions from Citrix+Systems%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), Kaizen has created a modern security framework through which it can help itself – and its clients - deliver a simple, secure work experience that empowers employees to work when, where and how they want while keeping their information and devices safe.

Changing the Game

“Work has fundamentally changed, and security needs to change with it,” said Melissa McCoy, Chief Technology Officer, Kaizen. “Employees aren’t coming into the office every day to connect to the corporate network. Instead, they are working from anywhere. And they expect to be able to connect to the resources they need to get things done – wherever they happen to be. It is critical that companies provide this flexibility to keep them productive and engaged, but it can’t come at the expense of security.”

Moving to the Cloud

How is Kaizen delivering on this? By moving to the cloud and leveraging solutions from Citrix to secure all the tools, apps, content, and devices that employees need and prefer to use and deliver them in a simple experience that can be customized to fit their personal preferences and evolving work styles. Among the solutions Kaizen has embraced: Citrix+Workspace%26trade%3B, Citrix+ShareFile%26trade%3B, Citrix+Secure+Workspace+Access%26trade%3B, and Citrix+Analytics+for+Security%26trade%3B.

“We had a desire to put most of our IT in the cloud being a small company, and we naturally gravitated towards a company that we felt had good fundamentals when it comes to security and reliability,” McCoy said.

Simplifying the Experience

Using Citrix Workspace, Kaizen has created one digital workspace where all its important applications can be securely accessed. And leveraging Citrix Secure Workspace Access, it provides a Zero Trust architecture so that employees can securely and easily access these applications and collaborate to do their best work.

Citrix Secure Workspace Access is a VPN-less solution that delivers zero trust access and SSO to corporate web and SaaS applications for managed, unmanaged and BYO endpoints, giving end users flexibility and choice while improving the overall security.

“Our team is excited about the simplicity of their experience,” McCoy said.

Securing the Fort

And McCoy is excited about another Citrix solution, Citrix Analytics for Security, and the ability it gives her to assess, detect, and prevent risks in real time by continuously monitoring user behavior and end user device posture without hindering the user experience.

“Citrix Analytics for Security is my current favorite product, as it allows us to protect our assets in a way that is completely transparent,” said McCoy, who uses the solution to set up conditions and define actions to take based on those conditions across the cloud-based Citrix services she has in place. “When one of our employees took an international vacation and tried to access data, we had defined a policy to detect logins from outside the U.S. and block them and it worked as expected with a full audit trail that was automatically delivered.”

Citrix provides a powerful set of secure access solutions that combine a full cloud-delivered security stack integrated with identity-aware Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) to protect employees without getting in their way. To learn more about these solutions and the value they can deliver, click here.

About Kaizen Approach

Kaizen Approach helps government and commercial customers to strengthen their cybersecurity position and advance their workforce development. To learn more about our services, such as CMMC Preparation, visit www.kaizenapproach.com

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

For Citrix Investors:

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

© 2021 Citrix Systems, Inc. Citrix, the Citrix logo, and other marks appearing herein are the property of Citrix Systems, Inc. and may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

