Verizon customers get AMC+ on us, adding to suite of entertainment perks offered

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is giving customers yet another way to enjoy their favorite shows and iconic series on America’s most reliable network³, adding AMC+ to an already unrivaled slate of entertainment options Verizon customers can select to enjoy at no added cost. Starting today, new Fios customers at all speeds, or customers who purchase a smartphone on a new line with select Verizon Unlimited plans, can receive up to 12 months of AMC+ — the streaming home of hit shows like The Walking Dead and exclusive content from Shudder, Sundance Now, IFC Films and BBC America — on us.

“Enhancing the way that fans enjoy their beloved content is at the center of what we do at Verizon,” says Erin McPherson, Head of Content Partnerships at Verizon. “Adding up to 12 months of AMC+ on us to our robust set of content offerings is just one more way we’re able to give our customers unique experiences, like getting to see the new season of the iconic AMC show, The Walking Dead, and the wealth of other acclaimed content that AMC+ offers, all on us.”

AMC+ delivers early access to its original content, so eligible Verizon customers will soon be able to see the final season of The Walking Dead premiere on AMC+ on August 15, one week before it appears on television. Only Verizon offers new home Internet or select wireless customers 12 months of AMC+ so fans can watch epic shows and award-winning series at no additional cost.

"Verizon has been a great and valued partner over the years, and we are pleased to now extend that partnership to our new premium streaming bundle, AMC+," said Josh Reader, president of distribution and development for AMC Networks ( AMCX). "Over the last year, we have seen tremendous interest in AMC+ from consumers and our distribution partners, and the launch of this new partnership with Verizon couldn't be better timed, with the premiere of the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead later this month and a truly spectacular lineup of original programming coming later this year and in 2022."

AMC+ on us with Verizon Unlimited on your mobile account

Starting today, Verizon customers who purchase one of our best 5G phones with a device payment plan can get up to 12 months AMC+ streaming on us1.

When activating a new line, a new or existing Verizon customer who purchases one of our best 5G phones with a device payment plan on a Play More, Do More, or Get More Unlimited plan gets 12 months of AMC+ streaming on us.

A new customer who purchases one of our best 5G phones on a Start Unlimited plan gets six months of AMC+ streaming on us.

When upgrading to one of our best 5G phones on the same line, existing customers on Verizon Unlimited plans get six months of AMC+ streaming on us.

Learn more at www.verizon.com/smartphones .

AMC+ on us for Verizon Fios Customers

Starting today, new Verizon Fios customers who sign up for one of the new Mix & Match on Fios home Internet plans — with no data caps and no annual contracts — get 12 months of AMC+ streaming on us (then $8.99/mo after)2.

Customers who sign up for Fios Gigabit may also be eligible for other perks of Fios, including a free Samsung Chromebook4, Verizon Whole-Home Wi-Fi for getting better coverage in more areas of your home, and 2TB of Verizon Cloud storage.



Learn more at GetFios.com . Sign up for Verizon Fios and wireless plans and you’ll be eligible for additional monthly savings.

Verizon customers get hours of entertainment on AMC+

AMC+ is a premium streaming bundle that delivers popular shows and critically-acclaimed original programming from AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV, as well as the complete library of even more entertainment from Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited.

Verizon customers who sign up for an eligible plan will get a central source for premium entertainment with original shows and fan favorites like Mad Men, Rectify, Orphan Black, Portlandia, Hell on Wheels, NOS4A2 and series from The Walking Dead universe, among many others. The service also offers a growing slate of original and exclusive series including Gangs of London, The North Water, The Beast Must Die, The Salisbury Poisonings, Cold Courage, Spy City, Too Close, and the forthcoming drama Kin.

