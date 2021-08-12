Logo
PROS Recognized for SalesTech AI Pricing Innovation with 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PROS%26reg%3B (NYSE: PRO), a provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Best Price Optimization Solution” award in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech+Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

Built on the PROS+Platform, PROS+Smart+Price+Optimization+and+Management capabilities enable businesses to deliver real-time optimized prices to drive omnichannel sales experiences. Using proven AI-based capabilities for demand and margin forecasting, cost modeling, dynamic pricing and more, PROS+Smart+Price+Optimization+and+Management capabilities continually learn and incorporate new market information to deliver a competitive, market-relevant price for the unique conditions of every buying engagement – meeting customer expectations every time, all the time, in every channel.

“Organizations need powerful pricing capabilities that underpin a digital selling strategy and can adjust quickly to market changes and unique buyer demands,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Unfortunately, the tech stack at many companies doesn’t support the constant change in modeling, forecasting and pricing in the digital selling environment that businesses must now operate in. PROS empowers businesses in this environment to help them easily ramp up their digital selling initiatives, allowing them to deliver the right price for each unique buying scenario across channels. We extend a hearty congratulations to everyone at PROS for winning our ‘Best Price Optimization Solution’ award.”

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

“Customer interactions, market signals, price volatility, inflation and more impact how businesses price and sell their offerings to drive profitable business outcomes. Without AI-based digital technologies, businesses are prone to make decisions on singular points of business impact, customer loss, or worse – gut feel – rather than broader trend data,” said PROS Chief Marketing Officer Katrina+Klier. “Businesses that can create competitive offers that account for costs, relevant pricing and acceptable margin in real-time through a buyer’s preferred channel are best positioned to not only survive but thrive in today’s digitally-driven economy. Thank you to MarTech Breakthrough for recognizing what we are doing for our customers and for this incredible award.”

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that optimize shopping and selling experiences. Built on the PROS+Platform, these intelligent solutions leverage business AI, intuitive user experiences and process automation to deliver frictionless, personalized purchasing experiences designed to meet the real-time demands of today’s B2B and B2C omnichannel shoppers, regardless of industry. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of SaaS shopping and selling optimization solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of SaaS shopping and selling optimization solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization’s SaaS shopping and selling optimization solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of SaaS shopping and selling optimization solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech+Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210812005123r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005123/en/

