Spark Networks: A Risky Value Outlier

Recent financial results

On May 17, the company reports Q1 results for the first time as a domestic filer. Spark is now reporting quarterly, improving financial and operational transparency and building a shareholder base. Spark is presenting at several institutional investor conferences this quarter. The goal is to communicate details on overlooked growth and opportunities for improved profitability.

The company says that demand for online dating products among its target demographics, 40+ and faith-based, is growing 7% faster than the overall market. Also, management is forecasting organic growth for Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles and Christian Mingle.

Financial results were slightly down in the first quarter quarter. Year-over-year quarterly revenue decreased by $1.3 million to $56.4 million. The decline in revenue is because of a 3% decrease in average paying subscribers on Zoosk. The three largest legacy brands, SilverSingles, EliteSingles and Christian Mingle, grew at low double-digits in North America.

The first quarter adjusted Ebitda was $4.8 million, a decrease of $2.7 million compared to $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2020. The decline was due to Zoosk and coupled with a headcount increase. Average paying subscribers decreased by 27,837, or 3%, to 896,344 in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 924,181 in the same period for 2020. Spark's monthly average revenue per user (monthly ARPU) increased to $20.97 in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $20.80 in the same period of 2020.

The company ended the quarter with $17.3 million in cash and $96.1 million in debt. As of March 31, equity was $91.8 million compared to about $94.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2020.

Management reiterated 2021 guidance of $238 million to $244 million in revenues and adjusted Ebitda of $33 million to $36 million. Forecasted second quarter 2021 revenue is in the $54 million to $56 million range and adjusted Ebitda is expected to be $6 million to $7 million.

My take

A significant opportunity exists in the fast-growing 40+ and faith-based online dating markets. Combined with their recognized brands and product improvement, this should push years of growth for Spark.