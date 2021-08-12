Logo
Using a Chain Index to Visualize Growth

A chain index can be used to compare different series of fundamental data within a company or between companies

Author's Avatar
Praveen Chawla
Aug 12, 2021

Summary

  • Converting a series of data to a common starting point and scale can uncover insights and trigger further questions.
  • This technique is commonly used for macroeconomic factors.
Article's Main Image

A chain index is an index number in which the value of any given period is related to the value of its immediately preceding period (resulting in an index for the given period expressed against the base period = 100).

This index type is called a chain because individual values can be linked with previous values all the way back to the base value, thus converting them into a series of indexes with the first reference period. This way, the consecutive values of the index numbers form a chain, as it were, from the first (reference) to the last period in the series.

For example, the following table gives the financial metrics for a major consumer products company, Procter & Gamble (

PG, Financial), over the last 10 years expressed on a per-share basis.

Fiscal period

June 2012

June 2013

June 2014

June 2015

June 2016

June 2017

June 2018

June 2019

June 2020

June 2021

TTM/current

Month-end stock price

61.25

76.99

78.59

78.24

84.67

87.15

78.06

109.65

119.57

134.93

142.62

Revenue per share

27.882

27.338

25.614

24.535

22.957

23.74

25.156

26.652

27.02

29.265

29.263

Earnings per share (diluted)

3.66

3.86

4.01

2.44

3.69

5.59

3.67

1.43

4.96

5.5

5.49

Free cash flow per share

3.169

3.707

3.481

3.77

4.261

3.419

4.197

4.684

5.457

5.992

5.987

Dividends per share

2.137

2.2875

2.4481

2.5937

2.6582

2.6981

2.786

2.8975

3.0284

3.2419

3.2419

The following chart illustrates the above metrics. While useful, it is a bit difficult to interpret given the different scale and starting points of the data.

1425843253579730944.png

We can think of the above series as horses running on a track (time being the track). Currently, they are all running independently. However, if we can line them up at a common starting point and then compare them to each other as they run, over time, the data becomes much more interesting.

We can do this by constructing a chain index with each of the series. The base of the series will be the first number of the series. For instance, the earnings per share series will be June 2012 at $3.66. This will be index "100."

The index for June 2013 is calculated as: 3.86/3.66 * 100 = 105.46.

For June 2014: 4.01/3.66 * 100 = 109.5

And so the trend continues.

Using this technique, the data has been converted to the following array expressed as a chain index. Each series is chained to June 2012 (note that the values have been rounded).

June 2012

June 2013

June 2014

June 2015

June 2016

June 2017

June 2018

June 2019

June 2020

June 2021

TTM/current

Price

100

126

128

128

138

142

127

179

195

220

233

Revenue

100

98

92

88

82

85

90

96

97

105

105

EPS

100

105

110

67

101

153

100

39

136

150

150

FCF

100

117

110

119

134

108

132

148

172

189

189

Dividend

100

107

115

121

124

126

130

136

142

152

152

We can look at the above array graphically after plugging the data from GuruFocus into an Excel spreadsheet. The chart is much easier to interpret as all the numbers are expressed on a common scale and begin at a common starting point.

For example, we can see Proctor & Gamble's share price has outpaced its revenue and earnings per share by a wide margin. Earnings per share is up 50% in 10 years while the stock is up 132%.

1425865968072118272.png

We can also compare the chain indexes of different companies. Below is the one for 3M (

MMM, Financial).

1425865970026663936.png

I can now see that 3M's fundamental performance is better than that of P&G over the past decade. Also, 3M's price is more consistent with performance while P&G looks overvalued. This indicates I should be thinking of overweighting 3M and underweighting P&G in my portfolio.

Conclusion

Converting data series into chain indexes and comparing them to each other is a way to analyze data visually. We can uncover insight into the company's strengths and weaknesses as well as make decisions on valuation and asset allocation. While the above can also be done using percent change, an index is more intuitive (at least to me) and it's the same amount of work. This technique is commonly used in macroeconomics. For example, the Consumer Price Index is a chain index.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long PG and MMM.
