Value Screeners Identify Opportunities for Rest of 3rd Quarter

A look at value screener records as investors continue grappling with Covid-19 case surge

Author's Avatar
James Li
Aug 12, 2021

Summary

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average hits new intraday high, yet finishes just above the flatline.
  • Investors continue grappling with surging Covid-19 cases around the U.S.
  • GuruFocus’ value screeners can help identify opportunities for the rest of the third quarter.
Article's Main Image

As investors continue grappling with surging coronavirus cases across the U.S., GuruFocus continues listing investing opportunities across several Premium value screeners.

Dow sets new intraday high amid new waves of coronavirus cases in the US

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a new record intraday high of 35,510.77, topping 35,500 for the first time in history. Despite this, the 30-stock index closed at 35,493.16, up just 8.19 points from Wednesday’s close of 35,484.97 as investors continue monitoring new waves of Covid-19 cases in the U.S.

1425889216700731392.png

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 90% of the U.S. meets the criteria in which masks are recommended indoors for counties with “high or substantial” transmission of the virus. On Wednesday, the U.S. recorded 132,384 new cases of Covid-19 cases, reflecting a seven-day average of 113,000 new cases per day. The seven-day average of new cases increased 24% from the prior week while hospitalizations increased 31%.

GuruFocus’ value screeners continue identifying opportunities

As investors watch impacts of new virus cases, GuruFocus’ major value screens continue seeking for investing opportunities. Table 1 lists the number of stocks making key value screens like the Benjamin Graham Net-Net Screen, the Undervalued-Predictable Screen and the Buffett-Munger Screen.

Screener USA Asia Europe Canada UK / Ireland Oceania Latin America Africa India
Ben Graham Net-Net 155 424 179 40 23 9 7 6 192
Undervalued-Predictable 164 265 291 25 89 7 144 19 78
Buffett-Munger 20 103 77 6 23 4 27 1 32

Table 1

While the Ben Graham Net-Net Screen focuses on the stocks that are trading below net current asset value, both the Undervalue-Predictable Screen and Buffett-Munger Screen look for stocks that have high business predictability and are trading at or below intrinsic value. The former screen considers the discounted cash flow value while Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (

BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) co-managers Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)’s screener considers the price-earnings-to-growth ratio of companies.

Table 2 lists the number of stocks making other major value screens listed underneath the GuruFocus Screeners tab.

Screener USA Asia Europe Canada UK / Ireland Oceania Latin America Africa India
Peter Lynch Screen 43 61 38 2 9 1 14 3 6
Historical Low Price-Book 98 232 107 2 35 0 70 15 26
Historical Low Price-Sales 68 196 77 0 24 0 42 10 23
52-week Lows Stocks 1434 3498 1418 120 410 65 585 70 258
52-week Highs Stocks 3313 2397 5203 308 1970 289 897 255 984
Dividend Stocks 62 56 141 3 11 8 19 10 12

Table 2

Also check out:
Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
