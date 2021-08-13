Logo
NICE Actimize Recognized as a Leader in Enterprise Fraud Management by Independent Research Firm, Receiving Highest Scores in Current Offering and Strategy Categories

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

NICE Actimize, a NICE business (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in Enterprise Fraud Management (EFM) by Forrester Research, a leading global research and advisory firm. The analyst group included NICE Actimize among the most significant vendors in the market in its recent report titled, "The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Fraud Management, Q3 2021." ​To download a complimentary copy of “The Forrester Wave™ report for Enterprise Fraud Management, Q3 2021,” please visit this page here.

NICE Actimize received the highest score possible in ten criteria in the "Current Offering" category and in ten criteria in the "Strategy" category. In the Current Offering category, NICE Actimize's IFM-X enterprise fraud solution received the highest score possible for ten criteria including data integration, model building, segmentation and behavioral profiles, queue management, transaction types coverage, reporting, scalability: customer accounts, and scalability: number of investigators.

NICE Actimize also receiv​ed the highest scores possible in criteria within the Strategy category including execution roadmap; data integration plans; data scientist workflow improvement plans; rules-based risk scoring plans; supervised machine learning plans; unsupervised and deep learning plans; model governance plans; and productized model plans.

In NICE Actimize's vendor profile, the Forrester Enterprise Fraud Report stated, “The solution is a great fit for organizations looking for an end-to-end fraud management solution with built-in channel and transaction-specific logic.”

The Forrester report cited, "The vendor introduced its new account fraud solution as well as Xceed to uncover new fraud patterns. X-Sight Cloud analytics allows customers to use their own models for fraud detection. The vendor plans to 1) ease and speed up data acquisition and processing, 2) execute on its AI-first strategy using incremental learning and model governance improvements, and 3) use consortium data for improved fraud risk scoring.”

“As our global customers face escalating fraud scenarios, NICE Actimize continues to make substantial investments in advanced cloud and artificial intelligence-based solutions as exemplified by the recent introduction of our IFM-X and New Account Fraud solutions,” said Craig Costigan, President, NICE Actimize. "We are honored that Forrester has recognized us as a leader in this year's Enterprise Fraud Wave report."

To download a complimentary copy of “The Forrester Wave™ report for Enterprise Fraud Management, Q3, 2021,” please visit this page here.

Additional assets:

  • For NICE Actimize's Enterprise Fraud Solutions, please click here.
  • For NICE Actimize New Account Fraud, please click here.
  • For the NICE Actimize X-Sight Marketplace financial crime ecosystem, please click here.

About NICE Actimize

NICE Actimize is the largest and broadest provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions, as well as government regulators. Consistently ranked as number one in the space, NICE Actimize experts apply innovative technology to protect institutions and safeguard consumers and investors assets by identifying financial crime, preventing fraud and providing regulatory compliance. The company provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address such concerns as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market abuse, customer due diligence and insider trading. Find us at www.niceactimize.com, @NICE_Actimize or Nasdaq: NICE.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered contact center software. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com%2Fnice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, including the statements by Mr. Costigan, are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of NICE Ltd. (the “Company”). In some cases, such forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “project,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “estimate,” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those described herein, including but not limited to the impact of changes in economic and business conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; competition; successful execution of the Company’s growth strategy; success and growth of the Company’s cloud Software-as-a-Service business; changes in technology and market requirements; decline in demand for the Company's products; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; difficulties or delays in absorbing and integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel; loss of market share; an inability to maintain certain marketing and distribution arrangements; the Company’s dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners;, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company; the effect of newly enacted or modified laws, regulation or standards on the Company and our products and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, refer to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law

