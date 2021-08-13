The most cost-effective Guidewire Digital transformation journey for Admiral, UK using Hexaware's integrated tool-based approach

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The most cost-effective Guidewire Digital transformation journey for Admiral, UK using Hexaware's integrated tool-based approach

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 13, 2021

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a leading global IT consulting and digital solutions company, today announced that it has effectively carried out Guidewire Digital portal upgrades for Admiral. This program was primarily driven by -

  • Reduce technical debt and dependency on legacy by moving away from AngularJS-based front-end portal technology.
  • Build a highly configurable customer portal platform for faster product launches, a strong quote and buy experience, and faster claims processing.
  • Drive better decision-making and cost control.
  • Deliver an upgraded solution with minimal disruption to or support from the Admiral IT team
  • Stay compliant with Guidewire's coding standard.
Hexaware_Rebranding_Logo.jpg

Admiral, a UK-based insurer that adopted Guidewire Digital, was looking for Hexaware's help to understand the technical complexities early during the inception planning and during the development phase. Hexaware and Admiral worked as one team to build the Customer Portal user experience and back-end capabilities in record time.

Hexaware has been working on multiple types of digital engagements, including a collaboration with Guidewire product engineering. Hence, Hexaware's team was equipped to help the Admiral team identify all technical challenges early in the lifecycle as they were preparing the upgrade plan.

Kevin Foley, Head of Technology – Digital, Admiral Group, said, "The main driver for the upgrade was due to end-of-life support and we required a solution to complete the upgrade of our Guidewire application from V8 to V11 with minimal disruption to our busy change agenda."

He added, "Following a competitive tender process, Hexaware was chosen to partner with us on this journey given their previous experience in supporting Guidewire in the move from Angular to React. During this time, the teams from both Admiral and Hexaware worked as one to help achieve a smooth transition onto the new platform."

Milan Bhatt, EVP & Global Head, Healthcare & Insurance, said, "Admiral is a key regional customer for Hexaware in the UK as well as a very important customer for our insurance business in Europe and across the globe. Guidewire continues to be a strategic vendor for Hexaware, and we are collaborating with number of global insurance customers on their digital transformation. We bring deep understanding of the UK & European General Insurance market and with it bring an appreciation of the need for automation-led, cloud-first, digital transformation in the European insurance market."

About Hexaware

Learn more http://www.hexaware.com.

favicon.png?sn=IO74662&sd=2021-08-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-most-cost-effective-guidewire-digital-transformation-journey-for-admiral-uk-using-hexawares-integrated-tool-based-approach-301354956.html

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO74662&Transmission_Id=202108130700PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO74662&DateId=20210813
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment