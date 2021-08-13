Logo
MetLife Recognized for Creating an Inclusive Workplace

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has been recognized for its inclusive practices in the areas of talent advancement among historically underrepresented groups, leadership accountability, and demographic diversity for women and racial/ethnic minorities.

Fewer than 25% of companies that applied to the increasingly competitive annual Seramount Inclusion Index were named to the list.

“We’re creating a culture of belonging where employees of all backgrounds can thrive,” said MetLife Global Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Dr. Cindy Pace. “While we’re pleased that our efforts to build a purpose-driven and inclusive workplace are being recognized, we won’t stop here. We’re committed to continuous improvement on diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Seramount, formerly Working Mother Media, is a strategic services firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace. To evaluate MetLife for inclusion on the Index, they took into account a range of the company’s DEI-focused policies, programs and practices, including:

  • “Inclusion Begins with Me,” MetLife’s commitment to action that expands employees’ understanding of themselves, their work and the world through meaningful conversations and learning resources that demonstrate how each employee has a role to play in fostering an inclusive culture.
  • A Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council, comprised of senior leaders and chaired by MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf, which focuses on driving the company’s DEI strategy across its businesses, functions and regions.
  • EXCELERATE, a talent sponsorship program driven by the CEO and senior leaders to help accelerate the leadership development and progression of high-performing women and ethnically and racially diverse talent at the assistant vice president to officer level.

In addition, MetLife was the first U.S.-based life insurer to sign the U.N. Women’s Empowerment Principles, a partnership that has informed cross-market, time-bound action plans aimed at closing identified gaps across the areas of leadership, workplace, marketplace, and community.

For more information on MetLife’s commitment to DEI, visit MetLife.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210813005026/en/

