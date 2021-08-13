Logo
Siena Capital Management, LLC Buys Level One Bancorp Inc, Bay Community Bancorp, Southern Calif Bancorp, Sells , Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Siena Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Level One Bancorp Inc, Bay Community Bancorp, Southern Calif Bancorp, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc, Alpine Bks Colo, sells , Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc, , First Northern Community Bancorp, California Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Siena Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Siena Capital Management, LLC owns 109 stocks with a total value of $304 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Siena Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/siena+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Siena Capital Management, LLC
  1. First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCB) - 22,458 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio.
  2. Exchange Bank Santa Rosa (EXSR) - 69,895 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio.
  3. Southern Bancshares NC Inc (SBNC) - 1,944 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio.
  4. First National of Nebraska Inc (FINN) - 715 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio.
  5. Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) - 265,369 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Bay Community Bancorp (CBOBA)

Siena Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Bay Community Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $7 and $7.64, with an estimated average price of $7.39. The stock is now traded at around $8.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 464,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Level One Bancorp Inc (LEVL)

Siena Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Level One Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.29 and $28.21, with an estimated average price of $26.88. The stock is now traded at around $27.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 125,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Southern Calif Bancorp (BCAL)

Siena Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Southern Calif Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $13.37 and $14.74, with an estimated average price of $13.97. The stock is now traded at around $14.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 208,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc (FMAO)

Siena Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.45 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $22.84. The stock is now traded at around $22.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 97,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alpine Bks Colo (ALPIB)

Siena Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alpine Bks Colo. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $35.33. The stock is now traded at around $41.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 50,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: 1st Cap Bancorp (FISB)

Siena Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in 1st Cap Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.98. The stock is now traded at around $13.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 119,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Business Bank (AMBZ)

Siena Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in American Business Bank by 1271.65%. The purchase prices were between $36.27 and $42.35, with an estimated average price of $37.22. The stock is now traded at around $37.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 35,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Santa Cruz County Bank (SCZC)

Siena Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Santa Cruz County Bank by 26.42%. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 95,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

Siena Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 31.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.42 and $21.32, with an estimated average price of $19.6. The stock is now traded at around $21.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 167,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Community Financial Corp (TCFC)

Siena Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Community Financial Corp by 46.10%. The purchase prices were between $32.97 and $38.36, with an estimated average price of $35.44. The stock is now traded at around $38.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 72,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Macatawa Bank Corp (MCBC)

Siena Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Macatawa Bank Corp by 33.34%. The purchase prices were between $8.75 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.56. The stock is now traded at around $8.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 323,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Riviera Bank (ARBV)

Siena Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in American Riviera Bank by 468.15%. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $19.75, with an estimated average price of $19.14. The stock is now traded at around $20.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (CRSB)

Siena Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $23.5 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $27.01.

Sold Out: (SMAL)

Siena Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $35 and $38, with an estimated average price of $36.44.

Sold Out: California Bancorp (CALB)

Siena Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in California Bancorp. The sale prices were between $16.75 and $19.08, with an estimated average price of $17.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Siena Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Siena Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Siena Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Siena Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Siena Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
