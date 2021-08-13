Siena Capital Management, LLC Buys Level One Bancorp Inc, Bay Community Bancorp, Southern Calif Bancorp, Sells , Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc,

- New Purchases: CBOBA, LEVL, BCAL, FMAO, ALPIB, FISB, CNBB, HRRB, MCHB, HSBI,
- Added Positions: AMBZ, OVLY, SCZC, FCCY, TCFC, MCBC, CSHX, EBTC, TYFG, ARBV, MCBI, CHBH, WAYN, LFGP, TRCY, FOTB, MSBC, CYVF, DNVB,
- Reduced Positions: BRBS, FNRN,
- Sold Out: CRSB, SMAL, CALB,
For the details of Siena Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/siena+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Siena Capital Management, LLC
- First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCB) - 22,458 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio.
- Exchange Bank Santa Rosa (EXSR) - 69,895 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio.
- Southern Bancshares NC Inc (SBNC) - 1,944 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio.
- First National of Nebraska Inc (FINN) - 715 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio.
- Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) - 265,369 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio.
Siena Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Bay Community Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $7 and $7.64, with an estimated average price of $7.39. The stock is now traded at around $8.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 464,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Level One Bancorp Inc (LEVL)
Siena Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Level One Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.29 and $28.21, with an estimated average price of $26.88. The stock is now traded at around $27.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 125,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Southern Calif Bancorp (BCAL)
Siena Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Southern Calif Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $13.37 and $14.74, with an estimated average price of $13.97. The stock is now traded at around $14.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 208,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc (FMAO)
Siena Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.45 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $22.84. The stock is now traded at around $22.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 97,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alpine Bks Colo (ALPIB)
Siena Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alpine Bks Colo. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $35.33. The stock is now traded at around $41.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 50,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: 1st Cap Bancorp (FISB)
Siena Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in 1st Cap Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.98. The stock is now traded at around $13.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 119,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Business Bank (AMBZ)
Siena Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in American Business Bank by 1271.65%. The purchase prices were between $36.27 and $42.35, with an estimated average price of $37.22. The stock is now traded at around $37.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 35,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Santa Cruz County Bank (SCZC)
Siena Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Santa Cruz County Bank by 26.42%. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 95,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)
Siena Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 31.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.42 and $21.32, with an estimated average price of $19.6. The stock is now traded at around $21.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 167,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Community Financial Corp (TCFC)
Siena Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Community Financial Corp by 46.10%. The purchase prices were between $32.97 and $38.36, with an estimated average price of $35.44. The stock is now traded at around $38.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 72,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Macatawa Bank Corp (MCBC)
Siena Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Macatawa Bank Corp by 33.34%. The purchase prices were between $8.75 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.56. The stock is now traded at around $8.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 323,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Riviera Bank (ARBV)
Siena Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in American Riviera Bank by 468.15%. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $19.75, with an estimated average price of $19.14. The stock is now traded at around $20.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (CRSB)
Siena Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $23.5 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $27.01.Sold Out: (SMAL)
Siena Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $35 and $38, with an estimated average price of $36.44.Sold Out: California Bancorp (CALB)
Siena Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in California Bancorp. The sale prices were between $16.75 and $19.08, with an estimated average price of $17.91.
