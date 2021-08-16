SM Energy Publishes 2020 SASB Report and Certain 2020 ESG Performance Highlights

PR Newswire

DENVER, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM) today announced the publication of its updated 2020 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) report for oil and gas exploration and production companies, as well as certain environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics relevant to understanding the Company's 2020 ESG performance. Please visit the Company's website at http://sm-energy.com/sustainability/ to find: (1) a letter from Chief Executive Officer Herb Vogel; (2) 2020 ESG Performance Highlights; and (3) presentation of the Company's SASB reporting. In July, the Company published responses to the 2021 CDP Climate Change Questionnaire ("CDP") and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures as mapped to CDP, also available on the Company's website.

2020 ESG performance and accomplishments included:

greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity improved 37% compared to 2019;

flaring reduced 67% compared to 2019;

methane emissions intensity improved 20% compared to 2019 and was top-quartile among AXPC members who reported this metric;

safety performance improved 43% compared to 2019 and was top-quartile among AXPC members who report this metric, as measured by total recordable incident rate; and

freshwater intensity improved 55% compared to 2019.

Chief Executive Officer Herb Vogel comments: "Sustainability at SM Energy means generating long-term financial returns and a commitment to environmental, social and governance best practices, which is consistent with our culture and fundamental to being a premier operator. At SM Energy, we support expanded ESG disclosures and the need for clear, well-defined and comparable information across our industry for the consideration of our stakeholders. I hope you enjoy the publication of our updated ESG disclosures, which demonstrate our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability."

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com .

