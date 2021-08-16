Stevia Corp. Reports Approval of OTCIQ Application Which Will Allow the Company to Begin Uploading Financial Statements to Attain Current Status at OTC Markets

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Stevia Corp. Reports Approval of OTCIQ Application Which Will Allow the Company to Begin Uploading Financial Statements to Attain Current Status at OTC Markets

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Stevia Corp. (OTC PINK:STEV) ('Stevia Corp' or the 'Company'), a farm management company and healthcare company focused on the commercial development of products that support a healthy lifestyle announced today that its OTCIQ application has been approved by OTC Markets. The approval of the OTCIQ application will allow the company to begin uploading Stevia Corp. financial statements and disclosure documents at OTC Markets. Stevia Corp. has engaged an accountant to produce the accounting work product for the company. Today, the company will also begin the process of producing the necessary disclosure statements which will be filed at OTC Markets. The company is working diligently to file all necessary financial and disclosure documents at OTC Markets by August 31, 2021. Pending review and approval by the professional staff at OTC Markets of our filings along with a current information letter by the company's counsel, Stevia Corp. will once again achieve "Current Information" at OTC Markets.

Kenneth Maciora, President of Stevia Corp. commented, "I would personally like to thank George Blankenbaker and Thomas Ong for all their hard work on behalf of Stevia Corp. Both have resigned from all their positions at Stevia Corp. and hold no other officer, director or consultant positions at Stevia Corp. Dr. Jerry Smartt, a very well respected and practicing neurologist in the State of Indiana has remained on the board."

Mr. Maciora continued, "Since I was appointed Chairman and President of Stevia Corp., I have had one goal since day one. I have 35 years experience in the financial markets and I know the type of corporate maneuvers that hurt and also improve shareholder value. We are hyper-focused on improving shareholder value. I believe shareholders will begin to see that shortly. I thank all Stevia Corp. shareholders for your patience and loyalty to the company."

About Stevia Corp.

Stevia Corp. is a farm management company and healthcare company focused on developing highly nutritional, high value products through proprietary plant breeding, excellent agricultural methodologies and innovative post-harvest techniques. Stevia Corp was founded on the principal of implementing socially responsible, sustainable, quality agribusiness solutions to maximize the long-term efficient production of nutritional crops.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains 'forward-looking statements' as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

Contact:

Kenneth Maciora
President
Stevia Corp.
(917) 670-9541
[email protected]

SOURCE: Stevia Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659902/Stevia-Corp-Reports-Approval-of-OTCIQ-Application-Which-Will-Allow-the-Company-to-Begin-Uploading-Financial-Statements-to-Attain-Current-Status-at-OTC-Markets

img.ashx?id=659902

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment