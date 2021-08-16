Logo
Optec International and Its Subsidiary, Weshield, See Over 100% Increase in PPE Orders Over Previous Month Due to Delta Variant

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / As the United States and the rest of the world deal with the surge of infections of Covid-19 due to the highly contagious Delta Variant, companies with a heavy focus on PPE and medical supplies are seeing significant sales volume increases. Optec International (OTC PINK:OPTI) and its wholly-owned MedTech company, WeShield, have seen orders from clients up over 100% month over month due to a heavy increase in demand.uc?export=download&id=1tQMRXKzTChTlJKLxTHqkZ4kjTfgqZYOT&revid=0B3ZgflnNz8XRRlNMTmRYem11b1lqVEVQK1NUUzB4OXJjdFBJPQ

The two companies combined now having approximately 20 orders averaging roughly $20,000 per order on any given business day. But during August, that has more than doubled and is expected to get even busier in the fall and winter entering into 2022. Both companies are also keeping a close eye on the Lambda Variant. Early reports show the South American mutation is infecting patients faster than the Delta Variant, but many epidemiologists' more prominent concern is Lambda's ability to infect more vaccinated patients.

OPTEC CEO Roger Pawson commented, "We are concerned at the supply chain stress level that we are witnessing in the medical community in the United States and abroad as Delta ravages the global community. With our recent acquisition of WeShield, we expect to keep up with demand to satisfy client orders as quickly as possible. We also believe we will need to replenish our inventory in September & October based on the increased demand. We expect this jump to translate to noticeable spikes in revenues, but we also see this becoming the norm from now on."

WeShield CEO Michael Sinensky commented, "The Covid-19 virus continues to learn how to bypass everything we throw at it, and this is resulting in continuous unexpected surges in infections and hospitalizations. The pandemic is causing everyday citizens to put massive stress on the global supply chain of PPE and medical supplies, which was only set up for health and industrial sectors. But when every person in the world requires it, which you see because of this pandemic, you will have a significant demand spike and supply shortage. This fall will see prices of PPE skyrocket as supply runs out quickly, so please stock up now for the long haul."

About OPTEC International, Inc.
With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies, fuel maximizing, and solar energy and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The Company's Safe-Scan product line is launching when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing an extreme concern for keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the US economy. For more information, visit www.optecintl.com.

About WESHIELD
WeShield, a wholly-owned subsidiary of OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI), posting Q1 & Q2 total revenues of $40 million with EBIDTA of $6.7 million, or 17% of revenue.

Audited financials in 2020 for WeShield were recently released, showing the Company generated $59 million in revenue with an EBIDTA of $5.6 million or about 10%. The Company reports heavy growth in both the PPE and medical supply sectors.

WeShield.us is deeply ingrained in the wholesale medical industry, supplying PPE safety products to customers, including GAP, Caesars Entertainment, Hard Rock, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), NYC Housing Authority (NYCHA), Concordance, Henry Schein, Medline, and more.

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates," or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

OPTEC International, Inc.
Michael Iorlano
760 621-0062 / [email protected]

Michael Sinensky
Co-Founder
WeShield | an Assure Global Company
646.533.2360 | [email protected]

SOURCE: Optec International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659856/Optec-International-and-Its-Subsidiary-Weshield-See-Over-100-Increase-in-PPE-Orders-Over-Previous-Month-Due-to-Delta-Variant

img.ashx?id=659856

