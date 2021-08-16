Logo
Oracle Named a Leader in Augmented BI Platforms Q3 2021 Analyst Report

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Oracle Analytics Cloud receives among the highest scores in core enterprise BI, globalization, innovation, and partner ecosystem criteria

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Augmented BI Platforms, Q3 2021.

Oracle_Logo.jpg

This report evaluated the 15 most significant augmented business intelligence (BI) platform providers based on 25 criteria. Oracle Analytics was ranked within the top two platforms in the current offering category, and received the highest possible score in core enterprise BI, conversational UI, globalization, planned enhancements, innovation, supporting products and services, partner ecosystem, and market presence criteria.

According to the report, "Oracle Analytics Cloudshould be on your shortlist, even for non-Oracle customers. No vendor has unlimited R&D, sales, and marketing budgets — all require razor-sharp focus, and the Oracle Analytics Cloud (OAC) product team chooses to focus on infusing augmented BI throughout its platform and the rest of the Oracle Fusion Applications ecosystem." The report also notes, "OAC, and its NLQ [Natural Language Query] feature specifically, will strongly appeal to global clients, as it is available in 28 languages, more than any other platform evaluated in this research."

"We are empowering enterprises of all sizes to drive their organizations with data and AI-powered analytics and this report validates our strategy and innovation," said T.K. Anand, senior vice president, Oracle Analytics. "We're proud that we have been ranked as a leader among the analytics platforms evaluated and within the top two platforms in the current offering. We must thank our customers and partners who have diligently worked to successfully deploy our world-class analytics solutions to thousands of users in their organizations, which we believe is captured in our market presence score in this report."

The Oracle Analytics platform provides all of the capabilities required to address the entire analytics workflow from data ingestion and modeling, through data preparation and enrichment to visualization and collaboration without compromising security and governance. Oracle Analytics has embedded machine learning, which helps increase productivity and build an analytics-driven culture. Start on-premises or in the cloud; Oracle supports a hybrid deployment by design, allowing for flexible timing and paths to the cloud.

To download a copy of the The Forrester Wave™: Augmented BI Platforms, Q3 2021, please visit: https://www.oracle.com/business-analytics/forrester-oracle-analytics-leader/

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Additional Resources

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

favicon.png?sn=SF76415&sd=2021-08-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-named-a-leader-in-augmented-bi-platforms-q3-2021-analyst-report-301356007.html

SOURCE Oracle

