Rvb Capital Management Llc Buys CareTrust REIT Inc, National Retail Properties Inc, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Sells Weingarten Realty Investors, VICI Properties Inc, Agree Realty Corp

- New Purchases: CTRE, NNN, AAT, HTA, SRC, DRE, OFC, VNO, PK, DRH, VTR, AKR,
- Added Positions: MGP, HR, CXP, GLPI,
- Reduced Positions: ADC, ELS, COLD, UDR, EQR, WELL, INVH, PEAK, SUI, PDM, REG, FR, AMT, ARE, DLR, KRC, VER, HPP, HIW, RPT, FSP,
- Sold Out: WRI, VICI, QTS, SBRA, NHI, PLYM, ROIC,
- Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 200,000 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.03%
- UDR Inc (UDR) - 135,000 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.15%
- MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) - 170,000 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
- Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) - 200,000 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.00%
- Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM) - 300,000 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.88%
Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in CareTrust REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $24.57, with an estimated average price of $23.55. The stock is now traded at around $22.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)
Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.07 and $50, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $47.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 77,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Assets Trust Inc (AAT)
Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in American Assets Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.44 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $35.55. The stock is now traded at around $38.194000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA)
Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.7 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $28.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)
Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $46.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)
Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Duke Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $46.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)
Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $32.62 and $37.48, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $40.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)
Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.97 and $32.64, with an estimated average price of $31.12. The stock is now traded at around $30.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Columbia Property Trust Inc (CXP)
Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc by 206.09%. The purchase prices were between $17.1 and $19.1, with an estimated average price of $17.98. The stock is now traded at around $16.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 176,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)
Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $42.43 and $48.45, with an estimated average price of $45.9. The stock is now traded at around $48.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)
Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Weingarten Realty Investors. The sale prices were between $26.83 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $31.39.Sold Out: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)
Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in VICI Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94.Sold Out: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)
Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.Sold Out: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)
Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $16.94 and $18.62, with an estimated average price of $17.8.Sold Out: National Health Investors Inc (NHI)
Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in National Health Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $65.14 and $74.85, with an estimated average price of $69.79.Sold Out: Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (PLYM)
Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $16.85 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.84.
