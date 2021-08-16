Logo
Rvb Capital Management Llc Buys CareTrust REIT Inc, National Retail Properties Inc, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Sells Weingarten Realty Investors, VICI Properties Inc, Agree Realty Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Rvb Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys CareTrust REIT Inc, National Retail Properties Inc, MGM Growth Properties LLC, American Assets Trust Inc, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, sells Weingarten Realty Investors, VICI Properties Inc, Agree Realty Corp, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, QTS Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rvb Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Rvb Capital Management Llc owns 43 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RVB CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rvb+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RVB CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 200,000 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.03%
  2. UDR Inc (UDR) - 135,000 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.15%
  3. MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) - 170,000 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
  4. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) - 200,000 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.00%
  5. Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM) - 300,000 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.88%
New Purchase: CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE)

Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in CareTrust REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $24.57, with an estimated average price of $23.55. The stock is now traded at around $22.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)

Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.07 and $50, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $47.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 77,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Assets Trust Inc (AAT)

Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in American Assets Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.44 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $35.55. The stock is now traded at around $38.194000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA)

Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.7 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $28.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $46.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Duke Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $46.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $32.62 and $37.48, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $40.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)

Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.97 and $32.64, with an estimated average price of $31.12. The stock is now traded at around $30.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Columbia Property Trust Inc (CXP)

Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc by 206.09%. The purchase prices were between $17.1 and $19.1, with an estimated average price of $17.98. The stock is now traded at around $16.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 176,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $42.43 and $48.45, with an estimated average price of $45.9. The stock is now traded at around $48.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Weingarten Realty Investors. The sale prices were between $26.83 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $31.39.

Sold Out: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in VICI Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94.

Sold Out: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.

Sold Out: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $16.94 and $18.62, with an estimated average price of $17.8.

Sold Out: National Health Investors Inc (NHI)

Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in National Health Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $65.14 and $74.85, with an estimated average price of $69.79.

Sold Out: Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (PLYM)

Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $16.85 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of RVB CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. RVB CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RVB CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RVB CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RVB CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
