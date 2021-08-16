Rvb Capital Management Llc Buys CareTrust REIT Inc, National Retail Properties Inc, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Sells Weingarten Realty Investors, VICI Properties Inc, Agree Realty Corp

New Purchases: CTRE, NNN, AAT, HTA, SRC, DRE, OFC, VNO, PK, DRH, VTR, AKR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CareTrust REIT Inc, National Retail Properties Inc, MGM Growth Properties LLC, American Assets Trust Inc, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, sells Weingarten Realty Investors, VICI Properties Inc, Agree Realty Corp, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, QTS Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rvb Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Rvb Capital Management Llc owns 43 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 200,000 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.03% UDR Inc (UDR) - 135,000 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.15% MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) - 170,000 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00% Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) - 200,000 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.00% Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM) - 300,000 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.88%

Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in CareTrust REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $24.57, with an estimated average price of $23.55. The stock is now traded at around $22.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.07 and $50, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $47.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 77,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in American Assets Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.44 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $35.55. The stock is now traded at around $38.194000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.7 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $28.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $46.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Duke Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $46.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $32.62 and $37.48, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $40.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.97 and $32.64, with an estimated average price of $31.12. The stock is now traded at around $30.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc by 206.09%. The purchase prices were between $17.1 and $19.1, with an estimated average price of $17.98. The stock is now traded at around $16.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 176,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $42.43 and $48.45, with an estimated average price of $45.9. The stock is now traded at around $48.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Weingarten Realty Investors. The sale prices were between $26.83 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $31.39.

Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in VICI Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94.

Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.

Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $16.94 and $18.62, with an estimated average price of $17.8.

Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in National Health Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $65.14 and $74.85, with an estimated average price of $69.79.

Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $16.85 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.84.