Brant Point Investment Management Llc Buys LKQ Corp, ArcBest Corp, Columbus McKinnon Corp, Sells Magnite Inc, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc, Nuance Communications Inc

- New Purchases: LKQ, CMCO, CHDN, CR, MIDD, AVID, CLVT, GUSH, GRPN, OCDX, DRVN, KSS, THRY, MQ, QRTEA, DOCS, FMAC, FA, PSFE, WOOF, CLAS.U, DXC, S, S, XMTR,
- Added Positions: ARCB, EAT, BLMN, ICLR, ON, CPRI, EQH, WSM, GDEN, YAC, SYNH, GLW, FREE, NICE, ADI, TROX, CRTO, TMX, UTZ,
- Reduced Positions: MGNI, LPLA, SEAS, ALL, PRI, BHC, VNT, MXL, APG, FRG, PERI, EVRI, VSTO, TRIP, WCC, AAWW, RBC, TPX, FLEX, TITN, NXPI, CCK, CACI, MOD, STZ, FISV,
- Sold Out: MTSI, NUAN, VIAC, NVEE, DMTK, CMG, WPF, AQUA, STPK, TWCT, DLTR, REZI, PRAH, YELL, HIG, BNED, PSTH, AACQU, SIEN, SCVX, TGI,
These are the top 5 holdings of BRANT POINT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 480,000 shares, 19.15% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 500,000 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 250,000 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio.
- ArcBest Corp (ARCB) - 235,000 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 251.60%
- Kohl's Corp (KSS) - 240,000 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio.
Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $47.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Columbus McKinnon Corp (CMCO)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Columbus McKinnon Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.98 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $51.29. The stock is now traded at around $44.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 173,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Churchill Downs Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.15 and $231.23, with an estimated average price of $206.07. The stock is now traded at around $189.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Crane Co (CR)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Crane Co. The purchase prices were between $86.5 and $99.2, with an estimated average price of $94.03. The stock is now traded at around $102.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 66,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $160.25 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $170.2. The stock is now traded at around $178.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Avid Technology Inc (AVID)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Avid Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.52 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $27.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ArcBest Corp (ARCB)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in ArcBest Corp by 251.60%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $90.45, with an estimated average price of $71.66. The stock is now traded at around $68.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc by 372.98%. The purchase prices were between $25.57 and $31.6, with an estimated average price of $28.29. The stock is now traded at around $26.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 260,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Brinker International Inc (EAT)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Brinker International Inc by 98.69%. The purchase prices were between $55.51 and $71.91, with an estimated average price of $63.45. The stock is now traded at around $53.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 182,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 77.66%. The purchase prices were between $35.67 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $39.36. The stock is now traded at around $43.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Icon PLC by 64.95%. The purchase prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41. The stock is now traded at around $239.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 53,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.38 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $54.31. The stock is now traded at around $58.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $49.59 and $64.08, with an estimated average price of $58.06.Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.Sold Out: NV5 Global Inc (NVEE)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in NV5 Global Inc. The sale prices were between $81.3 and $97.07, with an estimated average price of $91.09.Sold Out: DermTech Inc (DMTK)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in DermTech Inc. The sale prices were between $29.14 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $41.38.Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01.
