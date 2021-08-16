Logo
Brant Point Investment Management Llc Buys LKQ Corp, ArcBest Corp, Columbus McKinnon Corp, Sells Magnite Inc, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc, Nuance Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Brant Point Investment Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys LKQ Corp, ArcBest Corp, Columbus McKinnon Corp, Churchill Downs Inc, Crane Co, sells Magnite Inc, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brant Point Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Brant Point Investment Management Llc owns 130 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRANT POINT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brant+point+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BRANT POINT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 480,000 shares, 19.15% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 500,000 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio.
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 250,000 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio.
  4. ArcBest Corp (ARCB) - 235,000 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 251.60%
  5. Kohl's Corp (KSS) - 240,000 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: LKQ Corp (LKQ)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $47.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Columbus McKinnon Corp (CMCO)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Columbus McKinnon Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.98 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $51.29. The stock is now traded at around $44.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 173,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Churchill Downs Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.15 and $231.23, with an estimated average price of $206.07. The stock is now traded at around $189.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Crane Co (CR)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Crane Co. The purchase prices were between $86.5 and $99.2, with an estimated average price of $94.03. The stock is now traded at around $102.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 66,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $160.25 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $170.2. The stock is now traded at around $178.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avid Technology Inc (AVID)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Avid Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.52 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $27.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ArcBest Corp (ARCB)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in ArcBest Corp by 251.60%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $90.45, with an estimated average price of $71.66. The stock is now traded at around $68.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc by 372.98%. The purchase prices were between $25.57 and $31.6, with an estimated average price of $28.29. The stock is now traded at around $26.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 260,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Brinker International Inc (EAT)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Brinker International Inc by 98.69%. The purchase prices were between $55.51 and $71.91, with an estimated average price of $63.45. The stock is now traded at around $53.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 182,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 77.66%. The purchase prices were between $35.67 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $39.36. The stock is now traded at around $43.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Icon PLC by 64.95%. The purchase prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41. The stock is now traded at around $239.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 53,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.38 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $54.31. The stock is now traded at around $58.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $49.59 and $64.08, with an estimated average price of $58.06.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Sold Out: NV5 Global Inc (NVEE)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in NV5 Global Inc. The sale prices were between $81.3 and $97.07, with an estimated average price of $91.09.

Sold Out: DermTech Inc (DMTK)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in DermTech Inc. The sale prices were between $29.14 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $41.38.

Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of BRANT POINT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. BRANT POINT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRANT POINT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRANT POINT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRANT POINT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
