Ruane Cunniff's Top 5 Trades of the 2nd Quarter

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ruane Cunniff's Top 5 Trades of the 2nd Quarter

Firm ramps up portfolio newcomers

Author's Avatar
Graham Griffin
Aug 16, 2021

Summary

  • Firm pulls back Arista Networks and Jacobs Engineering holdings.
  • Fresh-faced Anthem and Micron positions get big boosts.
  • Mastercard gets the axe during the quarter.
Article's Main Image

Founded by the late William Ruane, investment firm

Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) has revealed its portfolio for the second quarter of this year. Top trades include reductions in the firm’s Arista Networks Inc. (ANET, Financial) and Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J, Financial) positions, additions to its Anthem Inc. (ANTM, Financial) and Micron Technology Inc. (MU, Financial) holdings and selling out of all Mastercard Inc. (MA, Financial) shares.

Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb are value investors focused on the intrinsic value of business. They are long-term investors that will buy a stock and hold it for a long time, even if the stock seems to be overvalued. They look at common stocks as units of ownership in a business and purchase them when the price appears low in relation to the value of the total enterprise.

Portfolio overview

At the end of the quarter, the firm’s portfolio contained 35 stocks and had not established any new holdings. It was valued at $11.28 billion and has seen a turnover rate of 5%. Top holdings include CarMax Inc. (

KMX, Financial), Facebook Inc. (FB, Financial), UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH, Financial), Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC, Financial) and Anthem.

1427297201549393920.png

The top sectors represented are communication services (34.99%), financial services (20.03%) and technology (16.74%).

1427297478927106048.png

Arista Networks

The firm slashed its position in Arista Networks (

ANET, Financial) during the quarter. The sale of 815,927 shares cut the position by 56.83% as shares rose to an average price of $333.29. Overall, the sale had a -2.32% impact on the equity portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the position at 57.73%.

1427298740695384064.png

Arista Networks is a software and hardware provider for the networking solutions sector. Operating as one business unit, the company’s products are targeted for high-performance networking applications, while service revenue comes from technical support. Customer markets include data centers, enterprises, service providers and campuses. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and generates most of its revenue in the Americas. It also sells into Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

On Aug. 16, the stock was trading at $364.66 per share with a market cap of $27.91 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the stock is trading at a modestly overvalued rating.

1427299309757579264.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength ratio of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 9 out of 10. There are currently two severe warning signs issued for inventory building up and assets growing faster than revenue. The company’s exemplary profitability rank is propped up by operating and net margins that beat at least 96% of competitors in the hardware industry and are well above historical norms.

1427300117433729024.png

Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder in Arista Networks (ANET, Financial) with Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)s and Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) following behind.

Anthem

Managers of the firm doubled down on a new holding in Anthem (

ANTM, Financial) with the purchase of an additional 672,156 shares. The holding grew by 57.36% with the purchase as shares traded at an average price of $381 during its second quarter of ownership. The firm has gained an estimated 8.22% on the holding with share prices leveling off and the purchase had a 2.27% impact on the equity portfolio.

1427306821391138816.png

Anthem is one of the largest private health insurance organizations nationwide, providing medical benefits to roughly 43 million medical members. The company offers employer, individual and government-sponsored coverage plans. Anthem differs from its peers in its unique position as the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states. Through acquisitions, such as the Amerigroup deal in 2012, Anthem's reach expands beyond those states through government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid.

As of Aug. 16, the stock was trading at $371.26 per share with a market cap of $90.45 billion. The shares are fairly valued according to the GF Value Line.

1427309697005961216.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, a profitability rank of 7 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 3 out of 10. There are currently no severe warning signs issued for the company, but a medium warning sign is issued for new long-term debt. The company’s cash-to-debt ratio of 0.23 ranks it worse than 82.61% of industry competitors and falls shy of the company’s median ratio of 0.24.

1427331738698432512.png

Anthem (

ANTM, Financial) is also held by Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Hotchkis & Wiley and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio).

Micron

The firm’s Micron (

MU, Financial) position also saw a boost during the second quarter. The purchase of an additional 2.82 million shares grew the holding by 53.02%. The shares traded at an average price of $84.58 during the quarter. The purchase had a 2.13% impact on the equity portfolio overall and GuruFocus estimates the firm has lost 17.10% on the holding.

1427333233162502144.png

Micron historically focused on designing and manufacturing DRAM for PCs and servers. The company then expanded into the NAND flash memory market. It increased its DRAM scale with the purchase of Elpida (completed in mid-2013) and Inotera (completed in December 2016). The DRAM and NAND products are tailored to PCs, data centers, smartphones, game consoles, automotives and other computing devices.

Micron’s stock was trading at $70.71 per share with a market cap of $79.60 billion on Aug. 16. According to the GF Value Line, the stock is trading at a modestly overvalued rating.

1427333947867709440.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 4 out of 10. There is currently one severe warning sign issued for assets growing faster than revenue. In line with the warning sign, the company’s revenue and net income have drastically fallen off over the last three years.

1427334822552059904.png

Other top gurus invested in Micron (

MU, Financial) include Primecap Management, Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio), David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio), Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio).

Mastercard

Mastercard (

MA, Financial) got the axe after over a year of consistent reductions in the portfolio. The remaining 503,701 shares were sold at an average price of $371.26 throughout the quarter and gained the firm an estimated 834.55% return. Overall, the sale had a -1.69% impact on the equity portfolio.

1427336732281585664.png

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed $4.8 trillion in purchase transactions during 2020. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

On Aug. 16, the stock was trading at $362.03 per share with a market cap of $356.92 billion. The stock is given a modestly overvalued rating by the GF Value Line.

1427344278417489920.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 1 out of 10. There is currently one severe warning sign issued for assets growing faster than revenue. A strong balance between return on invested capital and the weighted average cost of capital aids the company’s strong profitability rank.

1427345826551873536.png

Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio), Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) all maintain positions in Mastercard (MA, Financial).

Jacobs Engineering

The firm’s top five trades were rounded out with a 21.54% reduction in its Jacobs Engineering (

J, Financial) position. Managers sold 838,068 shares that traded at an average price of $136.52 during the quarter. Overall, the sale had a -1.02% impact on the equity portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding at 73.95%.

1427346764586991616.png

Jacobs Engineering is a global provider of engineering, design, procurement, construction and maintenance services as well as cyber engineering and security solutions. The company serves industrial, commercial and government clients in a wide variety of sectors. Jacobs Engineering employs approximately 55,000 workers.

As of Aug. 16, the stock was trading at $137.80 per share with a market cap of $18.03 billion. The stock is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value Line.

1427348332396855296.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, a profitability rank of 6 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 1 out of 10. There are currently no severe warning signs issued for the company, but numerous medium warning signs are issued for a wide range of financial issues. The company’s cash flows took a large hit in 2019 before recovering last year.

1427352081248993280.png

Top guru shareholders in Jacobs Engineering (

J, Financial) include Primecap Management, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, Simons' firm, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio).

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment