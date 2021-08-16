Overbrook Management Corp Buys Constellium SE, Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF, Medical Properties Trust Inc, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Sharps Compliance Corp, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

- New Purchases: SSPY, MPW, GBDC, DRIV, ADBE, DELL, STRM,
- Added Positions: CSTM, GPK, STKL, CWB,
- Reduced Positions: TMUS, RPRX, GOOG, SMED, GDX, IJR, BABA, MSFT, C, QQQ, MA, JNJ, BRK.B, V, ABT, SPY, HAL, MCD, PFE, XOM, KO, ADP, XLK, BKLN, CSBR, UNP, CVX,
- Sold Out: CDXS, GE,
For the details of OVERBROOK MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/overbrook+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of OVERBROOK MANAGEMENT CORP
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 18,300 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
- Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 757,121 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 82,617 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,750 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 318,604 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
Overbrook Management Corp initiated holding in Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.16 and $66.46, with an estimated average price of $65.08. The stock is now traded at around $68.265900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 70,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)
Overbrook Management Corp initiated holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.82 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $19.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (DRIV)
Overbrook Management Corp initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $28.52, with an estimated average price of $27.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)
Overbrook Management Corp initiated holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.5. The stock is now traded at around $15.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Overbrook Management Corp initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $636.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Overbrook Management Corp initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62. The stock is now traded at around $99.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Constellium SE (CSTM)
Overbrook Management Corp added to a holding in Constellium SE by 162.50%. The purchase prices were between $14.59 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $17.17. The stock is now traded at around $19.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 588,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SunOpta Inc (STKL)
Overbrook Management Corp added to a holding in SunOpta Inc by 20.40%. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $15.53, with an estimated average price of $13.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 180,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Codexis Inc (CDXS)
Overbrook Management Corp sold out a holding in Codexis Inc. The sale prices were between $17.48 and $25.46, with an estimated average price of $21.71.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Overbrook Management Corp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of OVERBROOK MANAGEMENT CORP. Also check out:
1. OVERBROOK MANAGEMENT CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. OVERBROOK MANAGEMENT CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OVERBROOK MANAGEMENT CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OVERBROOK MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment