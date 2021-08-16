Overbrook Management Corp Buys Constellium SE, Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF, Medical Properties Trust Inc, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Sharps Compliance Corp, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

New Purchases: SSPY, MPW, GBDC, DRIV, ADBE, DELL, STRM,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Constellium SE, Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF, Medical Properties Trust Inc, SunOpta Inc, Golub Capital BDC Inc, sells T-Mobile US Inc, Sharps Compliance Corp, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Codexis Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Overbrook Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, Overbrook Management Corp owns 87 stocks with a total value of $478 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 18,300 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 757,121 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82% Facebook Inc (FB) - 82,617 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,750 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% Citigroup Inc (C) - 318,604 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%

Overbrook Management Corp initiated holding in Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.16 and $66.46, with an estimated average price of $65.08. The stock is now traded at around $68.265900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 70,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Overbrook Management Corp initiated holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.82 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $19.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Overbrook Management Corp initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $28.52, with an estimated average price of $27.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Overbrook Management Corp initiated holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.5. The stock is now traded at around $15.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Overbrook Management Corp initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $636.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Overbrook Management Corp initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62. The stock is now traded at around $99.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Overbrook Management Corp added to a holding in Constellium SE by 162.50%. The purchase prices were between $14.59 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $17.17. The stock is now traded at around $19.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 588,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Overbrook Management Corp added to a holding in SunOpta Inc by 20.40%. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $15.53, with an estimated average price of $13.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 180,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Overbrook Management Corp sold out a holding in Codexis Inc. The sale prices were between $17.48 and $25.46, with an estimated average price of $21.71.

Overbrook Management Corp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.