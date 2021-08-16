Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Global X MLP ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST

New Purchases: MLPA, NVDA, RWR, ADBE, BLK, LMT, PAYX, WM, AWF,

MLPA, NVDA, RWR, ADBE, BLK, LMT, PAYX, WM, AWF, Added Positions: VYM, VEA, SRLN, BOND, TIP, IGIB, XME, VOT, XLE, ARKK, VGT, IJR, IVV, BSV, PFF, VTI, AMZN, XLI, SCHV, HYD, MUB, BRK.B, VXF, VOE, VTEB, BND, VBR, IDV, GSLC, CVX, MSFT, DLN, BA, SHYG, V, PYPL, IGSB, COST, DIS, WMT, AAPL, HDV, PG, GS, JNJ, AMGN, JPM, MCD, USB, SPLV, VNQ, VNLA, SBUX,

VYM, VEA, SRLN, BOND, TIP, IGIB, XME, VOT, XLE, ARKK, VGT, IJR, IVV, BSV, PFF, VTI, AMZN, XLI, SCHV, HYD, MUB, BRK.B, VXF, VOE, VTEB, BND, VBR, IDV, GSLC, CVX, MSFT, DLN, BA, SHYG, V, PYPL, IGSB, COST, DIS, WMT, AAPL, HDV, PG, GS, JNJ, AMGN, JPM, MCD, USB, SPLV, VNQ, VNLA, SBUX, Reduced Positions: GLD, AGG, IEI, VIG, LQD, SHY, MSOS, VCIT, VZ, EOI, MO, VBK, BABA, FB, DHS, MINT, DON, BLV, TSLA, QCOM, FNF,

GLD, AGG, IEI, VIG, LQD, SHY, MSOS, VCIT, VZ, EOI, MO, VBK, BABA, FB, DHS, MINT, DON, BLV, TSLA, QCOM, FNF, Sold Out: IEF, KBE, T, MA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Global X MLP ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC owns 93 stocks with a total value of $270 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+advisors+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 162,596 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.46% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 111,959 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.14% ISHARES TRUST (IGIB) - 258,354 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.91% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 303,211 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.74% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 35,310 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01%

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.7 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $35.68. The stock is now traded at around $34.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 93,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.04 and $108.65, with an estimated average price of $101.72. The stock is now traded at around $110.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $151.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $924.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $360.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 94.39%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $108.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 83,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.74%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 303,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 36.80%. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 283,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.23%. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 28,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF by 25.97%. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $44.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 148,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.20%. The purchase prices were between $210.75 and $237.31, with an estimated average price of $223.97. The stock is now traded at around $241.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 22,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $49.69 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $53.1.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.