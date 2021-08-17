Logo
Cognizant Expands Digital Engineering Capabilities with Hunter Technical Resources Acquisition

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Latest in series of acquisitions grows Cognizant's U.S. software product engineering talent base; Cognizant strengthens its position as one of the world's largest digital engineering firms

PR Newswire

TEANECK, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021

TEANECK, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) has acquired digital engineering assets from Hunter Technical Resources, a privately-held digital engineering and project management agency headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cognizant_Logo_Brand_Blue_CMYK_300_Logo.jpg

Hunter Technical Resources engineers specialize in high-demand skills, including full stack development, machine learning, DevOps, systems architecture and data science. The acquisition extends Cognizant's talent network in key markets, strengthening the company's digital engineering resources in the U.S. as well as Cognizant's position as one of the world's largest digital engineering firms.

"This acquisition expands Cognizant's access to the highly-specialized expertise our clients require to accelerate their digital transformation journey," said Rajesh Nambiar, President, Digital Business and Technology, Cognizant. "Hunter Technical Resources has a long track record of sourcing high-value IT talent for blue chip clients. Their unique, blended focus on technology and relationship building fits perfectly with Cognizant's digital engineering franchise and our own client-first culture. We're thrilled to expand our digital engineering capabilities in the U.S. as we welcome the Hunter team into our software product engineering family."

"Hunter Technical Resources was founded 20 years ago with one mission -- recruit the best talent available, a passion we share with Cognizant," said Scott Hall, President, Hunter Technical Resources. "We are excited to have the digital engineering business we have built become part of Cognizant's large and growing digital engineering enterprise."

Hunter Technical Resources is Cognizant's sixth announced acquisition in 2021 as the company continues expanding in key strategic focus areas for digital -- digital engineering, data and artificial intelligence, cloud and the Internet of Things -- to provide clients with capabilities to compete as modern digital businesses. Hunter Technical Resources marks Cognizant's third digital engineering acquisition in the past year; Cognizant acquired Magenic, a privately-held custom software development services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in February 2021, and Tin Roof Software, a custom software and digital product development services company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, in September 2020.

In 2018, Cognizant also acquired Austin, Texas-based Softvision, a leader in software product engineering known for developing custom digital products using collaborative engineering methods. Cognizant is one of the world's largest digital engineering firms, with thousands of engineers, and development sites in the U.S., Argentina, Australia, Canada, India, Mexico, the Philippines and Romania.

Hunter Technical Resources will continue to operate its project management business as an independent entity.

Learn More

Cognizant website
Hunter Technical Resources website

About Cognizant
Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the US, Cognizant is ranked 185 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

About Hunter Technical Resources
Founded by engineering graduates of Georgia Institute of Technology, Hunter Technical Resources is a leading service provider of professional personnel in the fields of Information Technology and Engineering. Hunter Technical Resources was founded almost 20 years ago on the premise that an I.T. staffing company should be run by technology-savvy employees who truly understand their clients' staffing needs. Hunter Technical Resources specializes in providing flexible hiring solutions, contract, contract-to-hire and permanent placements. Hunter Technical Resources maintains corporate headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. For more information about Hunter Technical Resources, please visit https://www.htrjobs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied forward-looking statements relating to expectations regarding the anticipated closing of the acquisition of digital engineering talent and related assets of Hunter Technical Resources and the impact of such acquisition on the business and prospects of Cognizant. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, changes in the regulatory environment, including with respect to immigration and taxes, and the other factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Cognizant undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

For more information, contact:

U.S.

Jodi Sorensen

[email protected]

Europe / APAC

Christina Schneider

[email protected]

India

Rashmi Vasisht

[email protected]



favicon.png?sn=NY77087&sd=2021-08-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cognizant-expands-digital-engineering-capabilities-with-hunter-technical-resources-acquisition-301356294.html

SOURCE Cognizant

