Domo Named a Leader in Augmented Business Intelligence (BI) Platforms Report by Independent Research Firm

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, today announced that Forrester Research has named the company a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Augmented BI Platforms, Q3 2021 authored by vice president and principal analyst Boris Evelson and published on August 16, 2021.

“Domo is a rising star for full stack BI, translytical, and no-code applications. The democratization of software development trend started over a decade ago and is now a runaway locomotive, driven by an ever-increasing number of global and local risk events that necessitate an agile, adaptive, and resilient approach to software development. Domo is well positioned to ride this train by empowering business users with a low-code platform to develop not just read only but read/write analytical applications based on its own DBMS – Adrenaline. As an added bonus, Domo comes packaged with more OOTB connectors to popular, no-code business applications (many with content) than most direct competitors,” noted Forrester1 in the report.

Forrester1 continued, “Domo also offers a rich set of augmented BI capabilities, including packaged data science ‘tiles’ that can be dragged and dropped into Domo’s data pipeline (Magic ETL), guided ML (via native integration with Amazon SageMaker Autopilot, a separately sold product), and integration with Jupyter notebooks for data science pros.”

“We believe our recognition as a Leader in the Q3 2021 Forrester Wave™ for Augmented BI Platforms is a testament to an unwavering focus on delivering significant value and an unmatched experience to our customers,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “As a result of the investments we’ve made in building the industry’s first cloud-native full-stack platform, we are helping customers innovate with data beyond the dashboard in ways in which they never dreamed possible, and at a speed and scale the industry hasn’t experienced to date.”

In this report, Forrester analyzed and scored the 15 most significant augmented BI platform providers across 25 criteria.

James continued, “This recognition as a Leader is, in our opinion, a clear reflection of our vision to transform the way business is managed by empowering every person and action with data. We feel it also reflects the unwavering commitment of our team. With the highest possible scores in the execution, innovation, and planned enhancements criteria within the strategy category, I am proud of the impact Domosapiens have made in supporting our customers in their digital transformation initiatives, which are vital to thriving in this new world of work.”

For more information, and for a complimentary copy of the Q3 2021 Forrester Wave™ for Augmented BI Platforms, visit www.domo.com%2Fforresterwave.

1 Forrester, “The Forrester Wave™: Augmented BI Platforms, Q3 2021,” Boris Evelson, August 16, 2021

About Domo

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) is the Business Cloud, transforming the way business is managed by delivering Modern BI for All™. With Domo, critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210817005242r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005242/en/

