Bird Integration with Google Maps Accelerates Access to Sustainable, Electric Transportation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Integration Enables Individuals to Locate Bird's Electric Vehicles Within Google Maps for Sustainable Trip Planning

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bird, a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced an integration with Google Maps designed to provide easier access to shared electric vehicles for sustainable transportation and trip planning.

Starting today, users of Google Maps will have the ability to see the availability and location status of Bird e-scooters and e-bikes. The integration comes on the heels of Bird's announcement of its intention to enter the public markets through a definitive agreement with Switchback II Corporation (NYSE: SWBK).

"As demand for sustainable transportation increases, Bird is committed to meeting this need while simultaneously reducing street traffic in already congested cities and towns," said Travis VanderZanden, Bird founder and CEO. "Through our integration with Google Maps, we are making it easier for individuals to embrace new modes of eco-friendly travel and to ultimately eliminate our collective reliance on congestion inducing, gas-powered cars – especially in urban settings across the globe where a majority of trips are under five miles."

People can find Bird e-scooters and e-bikes by planning a trip and tapping on Google Maps for directions that utilize bicycle and micromobility lanes. If an individual selects a Bird e-scooter or e-bike as their desired mode of transportation, Google Maps will direct them to the Bird app by tapping a prominently displayed "Unlock" button at the bottom of the screen. Riders who do not yet have the Bird app are prompted to install it to their device via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Availability:

This feature, rolling out in all U.S. cities where Bird operates, is available on iOS and Android devices.

For more information about this integration and its availability in various cities, please visit www.bird.co/blog.

About Bird:

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird is rapidly expanding. Today, it provides fleets of shared micro electric vehicles to riders in more than 300 cities globally and makes its products available for purchase at www.bird.co and via leading retailers and distribution partners. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

About Switchback II Corporation:

Switchback II Corporation was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Switchback focused its search for a target business in the broad energy transition or sustainability arena targeting industries that require innovative solutions to decarbonize in order to meet critical emission reduction objectives.

Media Contact
Jed Hamilton
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Caitlin Churchill
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA77302&sd=2021-08-17 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bird-integration-with-google-maps-accelerates-access-to-sustainable-electric-transportation-301356823.html

SOURCE Switchback II Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA77302&Transmission_Id=202108170900PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA77302&DateId=20210817
