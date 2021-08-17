SailPoint Takes Identity Security from Static Governance to Dynamic Security

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SailPoint Takes Identity Security from Static Governance to Dynamic Security

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Imagine a digital ecosystem where every type of contributor has the right technology access they need to do their job, exactly when they need it. Imagine these decisions happening dynamically, intuitively and intelligently; with access being delivered seamlessly across all types of applications, data and infrastructure. Imagine today’s hybrid workforce working with greater freedom and greater security. This is the future of the identity-driven enterprise and one that SailPoint+Technologies+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity+security, unveiled during the opening keynote at Navigate 2021.

Grady+Summers, SailPoint EVP of Product, showcased the company’s vision for the next generation of identity security, one in which identity security moves from being static to dynamic. He explained, “Our mission is to help our customers discover, secure and manage every type of identity. The only way to effectively do that for today’s modern enterprise is with an intelligent, autonomous and extensible ‘self-driving’ identity security system that is fueled by data.”

“That last point, data, is critical. It all starts with collecting the right data from the right identities and then going deeper on what can be done to manage each one. For example, what are identities actually doing with the access they’ve been granted? Are they using every one of their application-level entitlements? What unstructured data do they have access to?” said Summers. “We analyze all of that data on behalf of our customers, giving them critical visibility and a deeper understanding of who has access and how that access is being used. We take the long, manual hours and tedious tasks out of the equation, using machine learning to speed along recommendations; this significantly improves and streamlines identity security across our customers’ businesses.”

“In addition to all of the work we’re doing from an identity intelligence and data standpoint, we’re also heavily focused on delivering deeper automation and extensibility,” continued Summers. “From an automation standpoint, how can we help security admins identify the most pressing identity risks to mitigate with so much flying at them at once? With AI-enabled intelligence, we can accelerate their ability to prioritize the areas of greatest risk first,” said Summers. “Similarly, we know our customers need identity security processes and policies to fit within the context of their business and workflows, becoming the unifying thread tying people with technology. With the deepened extensibility now available in our identity platform, our customers can automate repetitive tasks and workflows, enabling them to build security once, scale it, and then share it with others across departments. Together, these three areas of product innovation help us to deliver the next generation of identity required to enable this ‘self-driving’ identity security system.”

“At General Motors, we’re all about going fast but with the right security controls in place,” said Tray Wyman, Director of Identity and Access Management at GM. “A big reason we can chase our business goals quickly and with confidence is because we’ve really embraced identity-centricity as crucial to the overall security of the business. With SailPoint at the foundation of our cybersecurity program, we’re very well-positioned from a business resiliency standpoint.”

SailPoint is delivering enterprise security through the lens of identity, securely enabling today’s modern, dynamic enterprise. New capabilities in the SailPoint Identity Platform that will drive the next generation of identity security were previewed this week during Navigate+2021, including:

  • Customized Workflows: Build a one-of-a-kind security program, automating identity security to fit customers’ specific business needs
  • Event-Driven Certifications: Create reports to automatically and dynamically review employee access vs. monitoring manually
  • Automated Outlier Detection: Identify the most pressing threats, showing a prioritized list of high-risk identities across the organization

To learn more, please visit the SailPoint+blog to immerse yourself in the future of identity, delivered by SailPoint.

About SailPoint

SailPoint is the leader in identity+security for the cloud enterprise. We’re committed to protecting businesses from the inherent risk that comes with providing technology access across today’s diverse and remote workforce. Our identity security solutions secure and enable thousands of companies worldwide, giving our customers unmatched visibility into the entirety of their digital workforce, and ensuring that each worker has the right access to do their job, no more, no less. With SailPoint at the foundation of their business, our customers can provision access with confidence, protect business assets at scale and ensure compliance with certainty.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210817005624r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005624/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment