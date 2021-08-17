Logo
Insight's Mastery 2021 Forum Explores New Ways IT Can Transform Business

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, united just under 1,500 of its technical thought leaders and industry partners to the company’s fifth-annual Mastery conference. The three-day mostly virtual forum, held last Tuesday through Thursday, focused on IT’s evolving role in today%26rsquo%3Bs+digital-first+business+climate and how to adapt emerging technology trends to modern business strategy.

Insight CEO Ken Lamneck opened Mastery 2021 by emphasizing that, with overall global IT spending predicted to grow 8.6% in 2021 and 5.3% in 2022, according+to+Gartner, organizations have a great need to invest in new technology. Yet they are seeking more+guidance on how to navigate key changes that include the shift to the intelligent edge, multi-cloud and hybrid environments or managing spend as they move from traditional IT procurement to As-a-Service consumption models.

“Technology has become the lifeline of success in business today, particularly given the rapid acceleration of digitalization since last year. But as IT goes from supporting the business to becoming the business, failure also can result if proper investments in it and a transformation strategy are deferred,” said Lamneck. “We’re on the cusp of tremendous growth for the modern workplace and how data can inform and empower a business. Mastery gives us a chance to bring together the wealth of knowledge Insight has built in the last five to 10 years, sharing best practices that help point our clients in the right direction to reimagine how they work.”

Keynote speakers at Mastery this year included:

Michael Dell , chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies, who sat down for a virtual fireside chat with Joyce Mullen, Insight North America president; Manuvir Das, Nvidia’s head of enterprise computing; Armon Dadgar, co-founder and chief technology officer of HashiCorp; Justin Borgman, chairman and CEO of Starburst Data; and Hitesh Sheth, president and CEO of Vectra.

Insight’s technical talent now comprises roughly 4,200 engineers, architects and consultants spanning expertise in the hybrid workplace, cybersecurity, modern infrastructure, app innovation, data and Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the intelligent edge.

Experts at Mastery 2021 conducted peer-led discussions covering contemporary IT opportunities, including managing a mobility strategy, real-world Kubernetes applications at the edge and in the cloud, high-impact AI, the finance of As-A-Service, modern DevOps, ransomware prevention strategies, network modernization at the edge and with 5G, and simplifying IT for a better end-user experience.

“There is no industry that is more vibrant and moves faster than this one, and it is our responsibility to guide clients to the building blocks that make the most sense to elevate what they do. Our technical skills, solution scalability and worldwide industry relationships allow us to create agility for our clients during a critical time of revitalization, supply constraints and emerging security threats,” said Mullen.

For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation and Connected Workforce solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation, management and supply chain optimization, our 11,000+ teammates help clients innovate and elevate their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005627/en/

