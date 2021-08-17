Pennexx Builds a Powerhouse of Advisory Board Members Bringing over 100 Years of Executive Marketing and Business Experience to the Company and its Shareholders to Continue the Implementation of YourSocialOffers.com (YSO).

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Pennexx's (OTCMKTS:PNNX) powerhouse advisory board discussed continued implementation and growth plans for https://YourSocialOffers.com (YSO).

Pennexx hosted this valuable workshop with our newly formed Advisory Board Members:

Mr. Tom Coba has a compelling leadership record that expands into the financial sector currently serving as President/CEO of two brands in the business broker industry, one is a franchise operation in 38 states and Canada Tom was former President/CEO of 5 service brands with $2.6B Franchise Services Group of the ServiceMaster company. Mr. Coba was the Chief Operations Officer globally for the Subway brand. Prior to Subway Tom was Vice President of Dunkin Brands with responsibilities for the Dunkin' Donuts, Baskin Robbins and Togo's brands in North America. Mr. Coba has a BS from Tufts University.

Mr. Coba stated, "It's exciting to be part of such a very talented and experienced Advisory Team with decades of "Big Brand experience" as we plan for Your Social Offers (YSO) to grow and begin a very large-scale launch throughout the USA. YSO can scale in minutes to millions of users enjoying the benefits of the digital platform and the attractive consumer offerings. At the same time, tens of thousands of merchants will see benefits to their businesses from more customer transactions."

Mr. Jeff Moody is a visionary, high performance leader with 35+ years of diverse business experience in general management, domestic and international operations, and marketing and product management. Past positions include C.E.O. Rita's Italian Ice, C.E.O. Subway Franchise Advertising Fund Trust; Chairman, CEO of Metromedia Restaurant Group; President of KFC; V.P. Marketing, GE Appliances; and Sr. V.P. Operations of PepsiCo Restaurants International. Mr. Moody has a BA Amherst College. with Beta Kappa distinction.

Mr. Brian Jennings is a seasoned marketing professional with over 40 years of marketing /agency experience. His experience includes both client and agency side along with both domestic and international experience. Mr. Jennings was Division Manager for a National Food Chain for all areas east of the Mississippi River working with Franchisors, Franchisees and corporate stakeholders along with advertising agencies instrumental in all phases of local market planning.

Mr. Jennings holds a BS degree in Communications from University of Tulsa and an MBA from Pepperdine University.

Mr. Ron Weinstock is a successful executive and consultant with over 30 plus years of successfully launching, building, and revitalizing national and regional brands. Mr. Weinstock's expertise includes an emphasis on objective, strategies, brand positioning, marketing, training, development, culinary/R&D and financial management (ROI). Ron's career highlights include generating successes in consumer loyalty promotions, repositioning brands, retail turnarounds and new product and services launches. Mr. Weinstock Graduated from Duquesne University.

President of Pennexx, Joe Candito stated, "I am honored to have these top executives who are conveying confidence and belief in Pennexx and our product, YSO. We took our time over the past several months to find the right advisors with the synergy needed to move forward in a strategically correct pace."

Pennexx's advisory board brings Pennexx an added layer to evaluate their business strategies, technology, provide financial health and guidance, additional networks, leads, and associates to utilize YourSocialOffers.com and help build the YSO brand.

For More Information

Pennexx will do their best to openly and publicly answer your questions and concerns via social media on Twitter https://twitter.com/pennexx @pennexx, or you may email [email protected]

You may also follow them on Twitter; Joe Candito (@jcandito) https://twitter.com/jcandito , Mr. Risalvato (@vrisalvato) https://twitter.com/vrisalvato and Ms. Sunny Sweet (@sunnysweettweet) https://twitter.com/sunnysweettweet .

About Pennexx Foods Inc.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX:OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. 'Forward-looking statements' describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as 'may,' 'future,' 'plan' or 'planned,' 'will' or 'should,' 'expected,' 'anticipates,' 'draft,' 'eventually' or 'projected.' You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, you may also visit our website at https://yoursocialoffers.com or https://pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409.

SOURCE: Pennexx Foods, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/660128/Pennexx-Builds-a-Powerhouse-of-Advisory-Board-Members-Bringing-over-100-Years-of-Executive-Marketing-and-Business-Experience-to-the-Company-and-its-Shareholders-to-Continue-the-Implementation-of-YourSocialOfferscom-YSO



