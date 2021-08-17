Logo
Dat Tran named president of PowerSecure

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2021

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerSecure, a Southern Company subsidiary and national leader in MicroGrid solutions, announced today Dat Tran has been named president of PowerSecure, leading the executive team and reporting to the CEO, effective August 16, 2021.

Dat_Tran.jpg

"PowerSecure's distributed infrastructure business is experiencing significant growth and Dat's commercial and transaction experience will be essential to the company's continued success as he serves in this dedicated role of working with our leadership," said Chris Cummiskey, CEO of PowerSecure. "His contribution to our management team comes at a time when resilient, sustainable distributed resource services are at the top of mind for many of our customers. With Winter Storm Uri behind us and in anticipation of an increasing frequency of extreme weather events, PowerSecure's business model has proven to be a meaningful part in Southern Company's mission of successfully shaping and building the future of energy."

Prior to joining PowerSecure, Tran was president of Southern Company Gas' midstream division, where he was responsible for the operations and strategic direction of the company's investments in pipelines, storage and liquefied natural gas (LNG). He began his career with Southern Company Gas in 2003 in the role of vice president and associate general counsel.

Tran has more than 27 years of legal and business experience in the energy, utilities and transportation sectors. His experience specializes in corporate transactions, commodities trading and marketing, and project development. He has previously held leadership positions with CMS Energy, Duke Energy and Kinder Morgan Inc.

Tran earned his Juris Doctorate, MBA in Finance and BS in Accounting from the University of Connecticut.

About PowerSecure
PowerSecure, a Southern Company subsidiary, is a leading provider of innovative energy solutions to electric utilities and their industrial, institutional, and commercial customers. PowerSecure provides energy solutions in the following areas: distributed generation, energy storage and renewables, energy efficiency and utility infrastructure. The company is a pioneer in developing distributed power systems and the integration of distributed energy resources in a sophisticated microgrid. This includes the ability to forecast electricity demand and optimize the deployment of the systems, provides utilities with dedicated electric capacity to utilize for grid resiliency, provides customers with the most reliable power in the industry, and optimizes the value streams to the utility and its customers from the distributed energy resources. PowerSecure has installed and controls over 2-gigawatts of distributed generation systems across the U.S.

About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies" list, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

PowerSecure_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL78126&sd=2021-08-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dat-tran-named-president-of-powersecure-301357169.html

SOURCE Southern Company

