Family Management Corp Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Amazon.com Inc, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Sells Autodesk Inc, ISHARES TRUST, RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, In

New Purchases: PDO, AXP, DLY, SNOW, PATH, SUI, AMP, OWL, RMI, RMI, BWG, SYK, ASGI, MCD, ELS, BEAM, PM, BRK.A, BAC, GLPI, ADPT, BBIO, TWTR, MMM, LMT, XYL, VRM, ITEQ, DOW, CB, BYND, SFIX, NTNX, PANW, AEP, AMG, ANET, SPLK, ULTA, LYFT, EXAS, ADBE, VEEV, FIVE, AHAC, XLE, VDE, ICLN, EFA, GERN,

PDO, AXP, DLY, SNOW, PATH, SUI, AMP, OWL, RMI, RMI, BWG, SYK, ASGI, MCD, ELS, BEAM, PM, BRK.A, BAC, GLPI, ADPT, BBIO, TWTR, MMM, LMT, XYL, VRM, ITEQ, DOW, CB, BYND, SFIX, NTNX, PANW, AEP, AMG, ANET, SPLK, ULTA, LYFT, EXAS, ADBE, VEEV, FIVE, AHAC, XLE, VDE, ICLN, EFA, GERN, Added Positions: JPST, AMZN, MSFT, ITOT, VIG, AAPL, HD, JNJ, FB, MRK, DIS, MO, JPM, AMT, GOOGL, PG, BMY, DUK, WMT, KO, VZ, RTX, PEP, TSLA, VTI, SGEN, NEE, PFE, UNP, MDT, UNH, EQIX, INVH, SQ, SHOP, AJX, NKE, CPNG, TWLO, GOOG, AMH, BABA, NOW, CMCSA, INTC, USB, CVX, AMGN, SPY, NVDA, PYPL, FTK, SUSA, ACN, ABT,

JPST, AMZN, MSFT, ITOT, VIG, AAPL, HD, JNJ, FB, MRK, DIS, MO, JPM, AMT, GOOGL, PG, BMY, DUK, WMT, KO, VZ, RTX, PEP, TSLA, VTI, SGEN, NEE, PFE, UNP, MDT, UNH, EQIX, INVH, SQ, SHOP, AJX, NKE, CPNG, TWLO, GOOG, AMH, BABA, NOW, CMCSA, INTC, USB, CVX, AMGN, SPY, NVDA, PYPL, FTK, SUSA, ACN, ABT, Reduced Positions: USMV, BRK.B, IUSV, MINT, VCSH, JPS, DBRG, TRTX, REGN, IAU, ERII, IJR, IGIB, NYMT, T, NEA, DMO, BRW, GSLC, MUI, DSU, VRTX, REM, SCHX, BGIO, XOM, MFA, ISEE, TSI, INSG, DVY, SCHA, DX,

USMV, BRK.B, IUSV, MINT, VCSH, JPS, DBRG, TRTX, REGN, IAU, ERII, IJR, IGIB, NYMT, T, NEA, DMO, BRW, GSLC, MUI, DSU, VRTX, REM, SCHX, BGIO, XOM, MFA, ISEE, TSI, INSG, DVY, SCHA, DX, Sold Out: ADSK, RMI, RMI, ALXN, CIK, FSK, NXQ, LNC, WFC, BIT, NSL,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Amazon.com Inc, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, American Express Co, DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund, sells Autodesk Inc, ISHARES TRUST, RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, In, RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, In, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Family Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, Family Management Corp owns 198 stocks with a total value of $378 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Family Management Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/family+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 247,904 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.89% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 121,632 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.83% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,473 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.91% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 300,607 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,527 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.46%

Family Management Corp initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.07 and $23.18, with an estimated average price of $20.94. The stock is now traded at around $21.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 179,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Family Management Corp initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $164.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 23,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Family Management Corp initiated holding in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.14 and $20, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $19.891000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 155,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Family Management Corp initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $276.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 11,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Family Management Corp initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 39,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Family Management Corp initiated holding in Sun Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.04 and $177.6, with an estimated average price of $165.37. The stock is now traded at around $195.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 10,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Family Management Corp added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.16%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.718700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 300,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Family Management Corp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 42.91%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3241.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 4,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Family Management Corp added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 24.78%. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $101.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 106,666 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Family Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 20.30%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $161.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 69,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Family Management Corp added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 165.70%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Family Management Corp added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 171.98%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Family Management Corp sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13.

Family Management Corp sold out a holding in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, In. The sale prices were between $21.62 and $23.27, with an estimated average price of $22.51.

Family Management Corp sold out a holding in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, In. The sale prices were between $21.62 and $23.27, with an estimated average price of $22.51.

Family Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

Family Management Corp sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $3.33 and $3.63, with an estimated average price of $3.48.

Family Management Corp sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39.