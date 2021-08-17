Matthew 25 Management Corp Buys Vistra Corp, Pfizer Inc, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: VST,

Jenkintown, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vistra Corp, Pfizer Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthew 25 Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, Matthew 25 Management Corp owns 21 stocks with a total value of $366 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 147,500 shares, 15.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.81% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 128,000 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40% Facebook Inc (FB) - 92,500 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63% Polaris Inc (PII) - 196,000 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.95% KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 325,000 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.72%

Matthew 25 Management Corp initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 312,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthew 25 Management Corp added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 107.69%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.960300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthew 25 Management Corp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3241.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthew 25 Management Corp added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $81.52 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $88.37. The stock is now traded at around $63.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 58,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.