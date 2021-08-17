Logo
Aaron's to Webcast 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2021

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading technology-enabled omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and purchase solutions, will webcast its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 9:00 a.m., local time, on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, from Atlanta, Georgia, as described in its proxy statement, dated July 14, 2021, furnished to Aaron's shareholders.

Aarons_Logo.jpg

Investors and other interested parties may access the webcast on the Investor Relations page of Aaron's website at investor.aarons.com. The webcast will allow parties to listen to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders but will not provide the opportunity to participate.

About Aaron's

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and purchase solutions. Aaron's engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, appliances, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com or Aarons.com.

favicon.png?sn=CL77926&sd=2021-08-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarons-to-webcast-2021-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301357042.html

SOURCE The Aaron's Company, Inc.

