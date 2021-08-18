McAfee Partners with True Network Solutions to Offer Walmart Customers In-Store and Online Tech Services

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

McAfee Partners with True Network Solutions to Offer Walmart Customers In-Store and Online Tech Services

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Today, McAfee is announcing an exclusive retail partnership with True+Network+Solutions%2C+Inc. Together, the companies are bringing McAfee security solutions to Walmart PC and mobile customers in the US, along with an array of technical service offerings. Offerings include PC Setup, Repair, and Technical Support as well as Mobile Device Setup and Repair services, with McAfee as the sole security software partner through True Network Solutions, within Walmart stores and online.

The partnership is part of the launch of Walmart’s new Technical+Services+Initiative. Walmart originally began testing a pilot program in select stores by offering both consumer electronics and technology services to their customers. Its success has proven there is an appetite in the market, and the potential for growth is high.

“Our commitment to delivering easy-to-use security solutions is further made possible through this collaboration,” said Pedro Gutierrez, SVP at McAfee. “We are proud to partner with True Network Solutions to give a new set of customers better peace of mind, especially at a time when the need for security solutions is higher than ever as today’s consumers leverage digital devices for nearly all daily activities.”

“McAfee is a leader in security solutions innovation and our partnership brings forth an opportunity for more consumers to protect their devices and home networks,” said the Chief Operating Officer at True Network Solutions. “We look forward to working together in scaling this partnership and building success together.”

The five-year deal supports McAfee’s focus on strengthening key partnerships and expanding distribution in North America.

About True Network Solutions, Inc.

True Network Solutions, Inc. is a dynamic team of disruptive technologists and retail experts focused on providing national omnichannel retailers with the tools, knowledge, and technical resources to successfully sell and deliver services. True Network Solutions, Inc. partners with retailers to offer over 150 different services to consumers and small businesses, ranging from in-home installations to 24/7 tech support subscriptions.

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.truenetworksolutions.com%2F

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates consumer and business solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com

McAfee technologies’ features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure.

McAfee® and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210817005930r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005930/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment