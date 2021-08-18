Logo
SolarWinds to Hold Virtual EMEA and APJ Channel Partner Summits

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

SolarWinds (

NYSE:SWI, Financial), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, has announced it will host its Europe, Middle East, and Africa %28EMEA%29+Virtual+Partner+Summit+2021 (August 23 – 27), and Asia-Pacific+and+Japan+%28APJ%29+Virtual+Partner+Summit+2021 (September 6 – 10). The events offer a collegial setting for in-depth training and enablement, virtual networking opportunities, and exchange of experience. New this year, SolarWinds President and CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna and Chief Product Officer Rohini Kasturi will lead the keynote sessions at both the EMEA and APJ Partner Summit events.

“It’s more important than ever to be a trustworthy vendor to our collaborating Partners,” said Ludovic Neveu, group vice president, EMEA sales, SolarWinds. “Our goal is to continue to empower and enable growth for our Partners, and we believe our EMEA and APJ Partner Summits are the perfect platform to exchange information and knowledge.”

“We’re continuously listening and improving how we support and collaborate with our Partner community,” added Sojung Lee, vice president, APAC sales, SolarWinds. “Our Partner Summit events play a key part in offering Partners the opportunity to learn about our future plans for outcome-driven solutions, and how these can enable them to better serve customers.”

EMEA and APJ Virtual Partner Summit 2021

The events will include technical deep dives into SolarWinds® solutions, and a premier plenary session, open to all Partners.

  • EMEA plenary session, Tuesday, August 24, 13:00 GMT
  • APJ plenary session, Wednesday, September 8, 11:00 SGT

Keynote presentations will be led by SolarWinds leadership team, including:

  • Sudhakar Ramakrishna, President and CEO
  • Rohini Kasturi, EVP, Chief Product Officer
  • Ludovic Neveu, GVP, EMEA Sales
  • Timothy Brown, CISO and VP, Security
  • Garrett O'Keeffe, Senior Director, Customer Success
  • Cal Smith, Senior Director, Technical Training
  • John O Callaghan, Partner Development Director

The events take place on August 23 – 27 (EMEA), and September 6 – 10, 2021 (APJ). If you’re a SolarWinds Partner, you can register here to attend for EMEA and APJ.

Additional Partner Resources

Connect with SolarWinds

#SWIevents

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (

NYSE:SWI, Financial) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software. Our solutions give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to accelerate business transformation in today’s hybrid IT environments. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and Database Administrators (DBAs) – to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now, and in the future. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2021 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210818005035r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005035/en/

