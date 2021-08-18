EMCORE's Chief Scientist Sergey Zotov to Present a Talk on Short-Term Navigation Grade Quartz MEMS IMUs at the Joint Navigation Conference

ALHAMBRA, CA, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation ( EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets, announced today that its Chief Scientist, Sergey Zotov, Ph.D. will present a talk on Compact, Short-Term Navigation Grade Quartz MEMS (Micro-Electromechanical Systems) Inertial Measurement Units (IMU) at the Joint Navigation Conference (JNC) Thursday, August 26 at 10:50 a.m. Session C7, Ballroom D at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.



The presentation will discuss how EMCORE’s technical breakthroughs in gyroscope and accelerometer inertial technology and advancements in key performance parameters have created new possibilities for Quartz MEMS (QMEMS) IMUs for north-finding and short-term navigation grade applications, and how QMEMS outperforms silicon MEMS for autonomous device applications.

Sponsored by the Institute of Navigation (ION), the JNC (www.ion.org/jnc/index.cfm) is the largest U.S. military Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) conference of the year with joint service and government participation. The theme of this year’s conference will be Enhancing Dominance and Resilience for Warfighting and Homeland Security PNT. The event focuses on technical advances in PNT and battlefield applications of GPS, field navigation devices, warfighter PNT, and navigation warfare.

At JNC, EMCORE will showcase its comprehensive navigation & inertial sensing product line and be meeting with customers in booth #211, August 25-26. Highlights will include the SDI500 MEMS IMU, recently ranked #1 in overall accuracy in a U.S. Military-commissioned IMU trade study of 19 competing IMUs, and our new SDI170 MEMS IMU designed as a form, fit, and function upgrade for the HG1700-AG58 RLG IMU. In addition, we’ll introduce our new EMCORE-Orion™ EN-1000/2000 and EN-300 fiber optic-based IMUs that are setting new benchmarks in performance for tactical and navigation grades.

“We are continually demonstrating that our products provide higher performance with lower CSWaP than competing alternatives and are looking forward to presenting our latest product solutions at JNC this year after the event was canceled in 2020,” said Andrew Popp, Senior Director of Marketing, Aerospace & Defense for EMCORE. “We welcome a deeper engagement with technical teams around the world to explore how our current and upcoming products can quickly advance guidance, navigation, and control solutions.”

For further discussion and specifications, call +1 866-234-4976; e-mail: [email protected]; or visit us on the web: www.emcore.com/nav .



