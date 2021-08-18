Conduent To Provide Advanced Claims Administration Solution to Help Eastpointe Health Deliver on Value-based Payments Initiative

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. and BEULAVILLE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated ( CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, and Eastpointe Human Services, a North Carolina-based behavioral health managed care organization (MCO), today announced a new health plan administration services agreement that will speed Eastpointe’s transition into value-based care payment models. Under this agreement, Conduent will implement its HSP Core Claims Administration solution to help Eastpointe prepare for Day One operations under North Carolina’s Medicaid transformation initiative.



Conduent will deliver comprehensive auto-adjudication capabilities to enable Eastpointe to quickly, accurately, and automatically settle complex claims associated with value-based payment models. Among the reasons Eastpointe cited for selecting Conduent were the company’s more than 50 years of experience delivering administrative services to government health organizations and proven success with artificial intelligence applications that effectively manage per-member medical spend and complicated healthcare claims.

“Transitioning to a privatized Medicaid system demands that Eastpointe help deliver whole-person care, improve outcomes and reduce costs,” said Catherine Dalton, Eastpointe’s Chief of Business Operations. “The tools Conduent provides will help us deliver on all of these priorities.” Eastpointe serves a 10-county area, in partnership with over 600 providers, connecting a diverse and rural population with much-needed wraparound health services. The MCO recently secured a contract from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) to coordinate care for beneficiaries under its new Medicaid transformation program set to begin in July 2022.

“We are pleased to partner with Eastpointe to provide leading-edge claims administration technology that enables them to coordinate a broad spectrum of integrated healthcare services for their members. Our HSP solution will help Eastpointe drive efficient operations and better manage costs while maintaining the focus on high-quality health outcomes for individuals and families in the communities they serve,” said Sheila Curr, Global Head of Commercial Healthcare at Conduent.

Conduent Healthcare Payer Solutions are helping health plans reduce operational costs by as much as 30 percent as the number of Medicaid MCO, Medicare Advantage and ACA plans continues to grow. In addition to HSP Core Administration Services, the company’ comprehensive Payer Solutions portfolio includes Payment Integrity and Medical Management services. More information about Conduent Healthcare solutions can be found here.

About Eastpointe

Eastpointe is a managed care organization dedicated to working with individuals and families in eastern North Carolina who struggle with mental health, substance use disorder, and intellectual and developmental disabilities. In partnership with its providers, Eastpointe helps the uninsured and those with Medicaid access the personalized, high-quality services they need. Deeply rooted in its communities, Eastpointe proudly serves Bladen, Duplin, Edgecombe, Greene, Lenoir, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Wayne, and Wilson Counties. For more information, visit www.eastpointe.net.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through process, technology, and our diverse and dedicated associates, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs, and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three out of every four U.S. insured patients, 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients, including $16 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

