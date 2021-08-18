New DTS Play-Fi Home Theater Technology is the First to Provide a Wireless Surround Sound Experience Directly from Wi-Fi Enabled Televisions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

New DTS Play-Fi Home Theater Technology is the First to Provide a Wireless Surround Sound Experience Directly from Wi-Fi Enabled Televisions

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

DTS®, a global leader in next-generation audio, imaging and sensing technology and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi+Holding+Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (“Xperi”), today announced DTS Play-Fi® is bringing wireless surround sound to the masses. By working over industry-standard Wi-Fi, Play-Fi Home Theater adds a first-of-its-kind surround sound capability to TVs without incurring additional hardware costs for manufacturers or consumers. Televisions featuring DTS Play-Fi Home Theater will hit the market in the third quarter of 2021 and are compatible with the existing ecosystem of Play-Fi soundbars, speakers, and amplifiers in the market today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005105/en/

DTS Play-Fi’s latest innovation solves long-standing industry issues related to poor sound quality from ever thinner TVs and the limited appeal of surround sound in the home due to the inherent aesthetic challenges of speaker wires and HDMI cables. Play-Fi Home Theater offers a number of configurations to wirelessly upgrade a TV’s audio performance and bring life-like surround sound to any room. Consumers using TVs featuring Play-Fi Home Theater can:

  • Use the TV’s built-in speakers as part of the surround system or upgrade them with a Play-Fi enabled soundbar or discrete Play-Fi enabled front speakers to improve audio quality without creating unsightly wiring between TVs and external speakers or electronics
  • Add Play-Fi enabled speakers as surround speakers to envelop the listener in sound
  • Add up to two Play-Fi enabled subwoofers to bring deep room-shaking bass to the TV
  • Utilize Play-Fi’s complementary functionality, like multi-room grouping of the TV with Play-Fi enabled speakers for music and TV audio, and app-based headphone listening

DTS Play-Fi automatically adapts to the number of speakers connected to the TV giving users a modular way to meet the needs of their room or a path to upgrade over time as they purchase additional components.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this latest DTS Play-Fi Home Theater technology to the market,” said Dannie Lau, General Manager DTS Play-Fi. “Consumers no longer need to compromise aesthetics for an improved audio experience. They can attain better sound quality simply by using a wireless subwoofer placed out of sight or build a high-performance home theater using a full complement of wireless speakers and subwoofers.”

The DTS Play-Fi ecosystem features the largest collection of products in the whole-home wireless audio space, with hundreds of interoperable speakers, televisions, soundbars, set-top boxes, and A/V receivers available from over 30 leading consumer electronics brands, allowing customers the ability to interoperate and find the right product for their individual needs.

For more information about DTS Play-Fi, please visit www.play-fi.com. For more information about DTS, please visit www.dts.com or connect with DTS on Facebook, Twitter (%40DTS) and Instagram (%40DTS).

About DTS, Inc.

Since 1993, DTS has been dedicated to making the world sound better. Through its pioneering audio solutions for mobile devices, home theater systems, cinema and beyond, DTS provides incredibly high-quality, immersive and engaging audio experiences to listeners everywhere. Now, DTS is also powering imaging and sensing technologies as well. For more information, please visit www.dts.com.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi® invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo, Play-Fi and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE: Xperi Holding Corporation

XPER-P

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210818005105r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005105/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment