ORBCOMM's Heavy Equipment Monitoring Solution Receives Certification in China

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. ( ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that its heavy equipment monitoring solution has received the required certifications to operate in China. ACloud, a leading provider of SIM connectivity services, IoT PaaS solutions and related professional services based in Shanghai, China, served as ORBCOMM’s local agent to facilitate the extensive certification process.



By ensuring its robust solution is compliant with Chinese regulations, ORBCOMM is now able to distribute its PT 7000 heavy equipment telematics device and FleetEdge software platform to customers in China looking to track and monitor their machines and other industrial equipment. The ruggedized PT 7000 is designed to track heavy equipment and construction assets in the most demanding environments, providing a comprehensive telematics solution, including 4G LTE cellular with 3G/2G fallback, CAN bus monitoring, multiple digital and analog inputs and outputs along with battery backup, enabling service for up to a month when disconnected from power. ORBCOMM’s FleetEdge is a powerful cloud application used by some of the world’s leading heavy equipment OEMs to have complete visibility and control of their fleets, maximize operational efficiency and plan preventive maintenance on accurate usage data such as engine hours and automatic service alerts for a wide variety of machinery.

“ORBCOMM is pleased to announce our heavy equipment monitoring solution is now available in China, bringing the benefits of our best-in-class IoT technology along with our long-time industry expertise to a much broader customer base in a high-growth market,” said Jon Harden, ORBCOMM’s Vice President and General Manager of OEM Solution Sales. “We look forward to engaging with customers in China and helping them enhance operational efficiency, optimize asset utilization and improve maintenance effectiveness and performance across their machinery fleets.”

For more information about ORBCOMM’s heavy equipment telematics solutions, please visit https://www.orbcomm.com/en/industries/heavy-equipment

